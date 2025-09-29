Rediscovering God’s creation in a screen-saturated age

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

When was the last time you paused to breathe in fresh air, notice a flower in bloom, or feel grass beneath your feet? As simple or cliché as that sounds, it’s becoming increasingly rare.

According to new research, young people in the UK are spending most of their time indoors, glued to screens, with little interest to encounter the beauty of nature. It's got so bad that some are apparently staying indoors for days at a time. And even if they do venture outdoors, it's mostly just to commute. I’ll be honest - I’m guilty of this too.

But what a loss this is! God designed us to enjoy His creation (Genesis 1:29-30; 1 Timothy 6:17). Think of it this way: just as parents lovingly prepare a nursery before their child is born, God carefully prepared the world before placing humanity in it (Genesis 1:1-25; Psalm 8:3-6). Imagine an artist pouring heart and soul into a masterpiece, only to have people walk past without so much as a glance. How overlooked would that artist feel? In a far greater way, how must God feel when His children ignore the world He made for them?

Creation is a living testimony to God’s majestic power and love (Romans 1:20). Psalm 19:1 states, “The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of His hands.”

Spending time in nature isn’t wasted time, nor is it some empty ritual. It’s a way of drawing closer to the Creator. The patterns and rhythms of creation reveal God’s character — His creativity (no two birds are alike), His attention to detail (every leaf is uniquely designed), His order (ecosystems working in harmony), and His care (even the smallest creatures are provided for).

No screen, no digital replica, can ever replace the wonder of experiencing creation firsthand. The fact that He created such a breathtaking world for you and me tells us how deeply treasured we are in His sight. Jesus reminded us of this in Matthew 6:26: “Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they?”

When we pause in God’s creation, we remember that He is Jehovah Jireh - our Provider (Genesis 22:4; Matthew 6:31-32). We are invited to surrender our worries, resting in the truth that His grace is enough (1 Peter 5:7; 2 Corinthians 12:9).

When we exchange time outdoors for constant screen time, our souls slowly become malnourished. We gain entertainment, yes, but we lose wonder. We gain convenience, but we lose perspective.

I know life is busy, but habits grow in small steps. Start with just 15–20 minutes outdoors a couple of times a week. Swap the treadmill for a walk in the park or a hike. Trade one evening of scrolling to watch the sunset or sit in the grass. Slowly, let yourself rediscover the joy of God’s world.

Creation restores us not because it saves us itself, but because it reconnects us with the One who made us.

Our Heavenly Father took His time crafting this masterpiece for us (Genesis 1:1-25). The least we can do is give it our attention. He wants us to walk in the garden with Him, to notice His fingerprints in the flowers, the rivers, and even the quietness of a starry night.

Believe me - you don’t want to miss out on what He’s painted for you.