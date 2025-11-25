Rediscovering childlike faith in a grown-up world

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Do you remember what it felt like to be a child?

Back then, everything seemed possible. We trusted the words of our parents and other “grown-ups” without second-guessing. The world was wide and full of wonder, a place to explore. Life felt simple, joyful, and light.

But growing up changes us. We learn that people don’t always tell the truth. Doors can close because of money, background, politics or simply our own limitations. The world that once felt endless can start to feel like a small, suffocating box. Suddenly, life becomes complicated and serious.

And whether we realise it or not, this shift affects our faith.

In the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, and Luke, Jesus tells us that to enter the Kingdom of God — and to be considered great in it — we must become like little children (Matthew 18:2–4; Mark 10:14–15; Luke 18:16–17). That’s a radical invitation, especially for hearts that have been disappointed, hurt, or hardened by life.

Children of a Good Father

At its core, childlike faith is complete trust in God. Proverbs 3:5–6 puts it beautifully: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to Him, and He will make your paths straight.”

Because of the death and resurrection of Jesus, we have been redeemed and adopted as sons and daughters of God through the Holy Spirit (Ephesians 1:5-7; Galatians 4:4-7). We don’t just worship a distant deity. Rather our Heavenly Abba Father invites us into a close and personal relationship with Him (Romans 8:14-17).

We no longer walk in darkness; His truth and His light hold us and lead us step by step (John 8:12; Psalm 119:105; 1 John 1:5-7). We no longer have to exhaust ourselves chasing human approval, because we belong to Him — He knows us, calls us by name, and prepares a place for us in His eternal home (Isaiah 43:1; John 10:3-4,14; John 14:2-3). We no longer carry the burden of self-reliance or the pressure to control everything, for He is our Jehovah Jireh, our faithful Provider (Matthew 11:28-30; Philippians 4:19; Genesis 22:14; Matthew 6:31-33). And we no longer need to hunger after temporary, worldly pursuits, because He has given us the honour of partnering with Him in the eternal work of building His Kingdom on earth (1 John 2:15-17; Colossians 3:1-2; Matthew 6:19-21; 2 Corinthians 5:18-20; Matthew 28:18-20; 1 Corinthians 3:9).

Why is it so hard to stay childlike?

If we’re honest, we don’t always live in this posture.

Ego, pride, cynicism, and scepticism creep in, often shaped by repeated disappointments and unanswered questions. Our hearts learn to protect themselves, and sometimes that self-protection quietly closes the door to real surrender.

Instead of placing everything in God’s hands, we clutch for control. We say we trust Him, but we still act as though everything depends on us.

So how do we return to childlike faith?

Five ways to recover childlike faith

1. Remind yourself who God is through Scripture

Open the Word and let it recalibrate your view of God. As you meditate on His goodness, sovereignty, power, holiness, and unfailing love, your heart will be reminded that His ways are higher than yours — and far superior to your own understanding (Psalm 119:18; Psalm 34:8; Psalm 103:19; Jeremiah 32:17; Isaiah :3; Psalm 136:1; Isaiah 55:8-9; Psalm 37:5; 1 John 4:8-9). The more clearly you see Him, the easier it becomes to trust Him.

2. Remember His faithfulness

God has already done more for us than we often acknowledge. Take time to recall the gift of your salvation in Christ and specific moments along life's journey when He provided, protected, comforted, or redirected you. Write them down. Thank Him for them. Scripture is also full of stories of His faithfulness to those who came before us — Abraham, Joseph, Ruth, David, Mary, the early church. Their stories remind us that He hasn’t changed.

3. Pursue intimacy and surrender through prayer

Prayer is where childlike faith is practised. It takes humility to admit, “Lord, I can’t do this on my own.” When we bring our fears, questions, and desires honestly before Him and choose to yield, we make space for His peace to replace our anxiety and His will to shape our plans (Philippians 4:6-7; 1 Peter 5:6-7; John 15:5).

4. Listen to the testimonies of others

Testimonies are living reminders that God is still moving. Hearing how God has rescued, healed, provided, or transformed others stirs faith in our own hearts. It reminds us that we’re part of a much bigger story and that the God who worked in their lives is the same God who walks with us today.

5. Keep the wonder of God alive

Never assume you’ve figured God out. Our God is endlessly deep and beautifully mysterious (Romans 11:33). Keep learning, asking questions, worshipping, and marvelling at who He is (Psalm 25:4-5; Psalm 145:3-5; 1 Peter 2:2). Let creation, Scripture, and the work of the Holy Spirit in everyday life draw you into awe (Psalm 19:1-3; Hebrews 4:12). Childlike faith thrives where wonder is alive.

Final Thoughts

Growing up may have complicated life, but it doesn’t have to suffocate your faith.

Dear reader, in Christ, you are invited to live as a deeply loved child — secure, guided, provided for, and held. The more you lean into that identity, the more natural it becomes to trust God like a child again, and to discover that in His Kingdom, that kind of faith is not immature at all — it’s powerful.