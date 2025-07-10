'Recognise Week' honours youth and family leaders

A new digital initiative led by the Church of England’s Blackburn Diocese in Lancashire is shining a national spotlight on the unsung heroes working with children, young people, and families (CYPF) across local parishes.

Titled ‘Recognise Week’, the week-long campaign is running from Monday 7 July to Sunday 13 July, celebrating those who play a vital role in nurturing the faith of the next generation.

Organised as part of the Church’s 30k Project - an ambitious goal to recruit 30,000 new leaders by 2030 - the campaign aims to thank, encourage, and pray for Children, Young People and Families (CYPF) leaders.

It will do so through a social media push featuring videos, personal tributes, prayers and messages of appreciation.

At the heart of Recognise Week are two specially produced short films, including the Blessing Film, which features young voices from across the country offering words of affirmation and gratitude to those serving in CYPF roles.

The Diocese of Blackburn has described the campaign as one of its most ambitious digital efforts to date.

Digital content teams have prepared a stream of daily posts, while parishioners are encouraged to share their own stories and videos using the hashtag #Recognise and tagging @BlackburnDiocese for wider sharing.

The celebration will culminate on Sunday 13 July, when churches nationwide are invited to formally recognise their CYPF leaders during services, offering thanks for their dedication and spiritual impact.

“This week is our moment to say thank you, to pause and to celebrate, to recognise the amazing work happening in children's and youth ministry and the impact it has not just now, but in the years to come," said Sarah Earnshaw and Ben Green, the Diocese’s Children’s and Youth Advisers.

These leaders include both clergy and laypeople, volunteers and paid staff - individuals often serving quietly but significantly in parishes throughout Lancashire and beyond.

The diocese hopes this campaign will not only raise awareness of their contributions but also inspire others to get involved.

Bishop of Blackburn, Philip North, has thrown his support behind the campaign.

He said in a video as part of the local Recognise Week campaign: “I came to faith as a teenager. Most Christians do find faith in Jesus Christ when they’re children or young people. Which is why our ministry to children and young people is absolutely vital.

“Recognise Week is such a fantastic initiative. A whole week in which we can pray for those called to work with children and young people. Thank them and do all we can to support them in their ministry.

“So let’s take full advantage of Recognise Week and make sure our children and youth workers get the value and the credit that they deserve.”

The campaign’s impact is already being felt in churches like Blackpool Church St Johns, where Youth Pastor John Wyatt shared a heartfelt video: “If you serve in children's work and youth work in the Diocese of Blackburn, I just want to say a massive thank you.

“You are the hands and feet of Jesus and you’re creating spaces where young people and children can grow and thrive.”