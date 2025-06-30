RE council recommends new framework to end historic neglect of the subject

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A Religious Education specialist has told Parliament that teaching of the subject has been the victim of serious neglect in recent years, despite its importance to social cohesion.

Sarah Lane Cawte is the Chair of the Religious Education Council (REC). She recently told Parliament’s Education Select Committee that at present around one in six British schools are failing to fulfil their legal obligation of teaching RE up to year 11.

Cawte said that there was a growing consensus among RE professionals that reform is needed to end a postcode lottery in the provision of RE. She added that RE was a vital part of building social cohesion and of preparing children for life and work in modern Britain.

The government is currently planning a Curriculum and Assessment review that will look at “issues and diversities of our society” to ensure “all children and young people are represented”.

According to Cawte, teacher training targets in RE have not been met for 13 of the last 14 years and that, while some areas provide excellent RE education, the overall picture is one of ongoing neglect.

Cawte recommended that the government adopt the REC’s National Content Standard, as a way of ensuring standards across the board.

After her encounter with Parliament, Cawte said, “There is unprecedented consensus that the present system needs reform and the Government's curriculum review provides a major opportunity to realise this for the benefit of all children and young people in our schools.

“Adopting the REC’s National Content Standard would be a major step to ensuring all students receive high-quality RE, while a National Plan would provide the funding and political commitment needed to address the crisis of RE specialism in our schools.

“It was encouraging to see that the Education Select Committee values Religious Education as a vital part of our young people’s education and future.

"The REC looks forward to continuing to work with MPs, stakeholders and the Curriculum and Assessment Review panel to achieve our shared vision for high-quality RE for every student in the country.”