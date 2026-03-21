Pro-life group fears proposed Belfast byelaws will suppress free speech

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Pro-life activists in Northern Ireland have warned that new byelaws proposed by Belfast City Council could be used to severely curtail free speech.

Last month the Council approved byelaws aimed at the “prevention and suppression” of “nuisances”. However, before the byelaws can come into effect, they must first be approved by the Department for Communities.

Under the proposed byelaws “performers” who use amplification above 70 decibels could face a fine of up to £500. The draft document specifically states that preachers are also classed as “performers”:

"‘Perform’ means to engage in any type of public performance or exhibition with the reasonable expectation of attracting bystanders and / or receiving donations, and includes but is not limited to the playing of musical instruments, singing, circusbased skills, street theatre, reciting and public speaking and any other type of performance or exhibition not specifically listed but which would be similar in character. For the purposes of this Bye-Law this also includes preaching," it said.

Additional restrictions stand to be imposed on campaign literature, with specific mention of pro-life material.

“Graphic imagery” on leaflets must be A4 or smaller and will need to be placed in an envelope with a warning about its contents. The byelaw specifically states that “graphic imagery” means “visual representations of aborted and/or miscarried remains of human embryos, foetuses or babies”.

Failure to comply with this bye-law could result in a fine of up to £500, with additional fines levied if the offender persists and refuses to provide their details to the authorities.

Campaign group Precious Life called the proposed byelaws an attempt to end freedom of speech for preachers and pro-lifers “through the back door”.

Precious Life founder Bernadette Smyth said, “These byelaws have serious implication for the rights to free speech and expression for everyone, regardless of their views on abortion. Never in Ireland or the UK (or indeed the world) have Information Leaflets been required to be placed in sealed envelopes with a warning sign attached.



“These byelaws will set a dangerous precedent by encouraging other public authorities to ban free speech and expression from other towns and cities across Ireland and the UK.”

She urged concerned citizens to write to Gordon Lyons, the Minister for Communities, and urge him to reject the “draconian" proposals.



