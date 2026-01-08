Pre-Nicene Christian art found in Turkey

Staff writer
Turkey
An archaeologist at work in the tomb in Nicaea - present-day İznik in Turkey. (Photo: Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry)

Archaeologists in Turkey have discovered a 3rd century mural depicting Jesus as the good shepherd.

The mural, which remains in relatively good condition, is the centrepiece of a number of frescoes in an underground tomb in the Hisardere necropolis near the town of Iznik.

While Iznik may not be a familiar name to many, its ancient name of Nicaea may be better known to Christians.

In 325 AD it was the site of the First Council of Nicaea, a pivotal event in early Christianity when Constantine, the first Christian Roman Emperor, invited church leaders from all over the known world to resolve key issues of doctrine.

The result was the Nicene Creed, the basic declaration of Christian belief that all major denominations, Catholic, Protestant and Orthodox, are built upon.

The newly discovered Iznik mural depicts Jesus as a young man in a simple tunic carrying a sheep on his shoulders. He is carrying a date palm, a symbol of eternal life and resurrection.

Other images depicted on the frescoes are a deceased aristocratic couple on a funerary platform and a symposium with servants. No crosses are shown as early Christians were often cautious in the imagery they used due to persecution.

While the discovery of the mural occurred in August of last year, it was not made public until November, shortly after Pope Leo XIV visited Iznik.

The Pope was in the town to commemorate the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea. During his trip to Turkey he was reportedly presented with a tile reproduction of the fresco by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Archaeologists are hoping that the discovery will provide greater insight into the lives of early Christians and plans are afoot to begin restoration work on the ancient artwork.

Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
The secret to true and lasting change
The secret to true and lasting change

True and lasting change is possible - though perhaps not in the way we’ve been taught to pursue it.

Churches urged to support alcohol-free January as millions sign up nationwide
Churches urged to support alcohol-free January as millions sign up nationwide

Churches across the UK are being encouraged to actively support Dry January this New Year, as millions of people commit to a month without alcohol.

42 Christian and Muslim men executed by bandits in Nigeria, women and children abducted
42 Christian and Muslim men executed by bandits in Nigeria, women and children abducted

Nigeria greeted the New Year with yet more violence by militants, with 50 people killed in a number of attacks that took place between 28 December and 3 January in the Middle Belt region.

Pre-Nicene Christian art found in Turkey
Pre-Nicene Christian art found in Turkey

The mural predates the Council of Nicaea in 325 AD.