Pope Leo XIV listed among Time’s 2026 100 most influential people

Obianuju Mbah
Pope Leo XIV
 (Photo: Vatican Media)

Pope Leo XIV has been included in Time magazine’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, marking another milestone in the early months of his historic papacy.

The 2026 Time 100 list recognises global leaders, innovators, artists and public figures whose ideas and actions have helped shape the world over the past year.

Pope Leo is the first American-born pope and the first Augustinian pontiff in more than 500 years. His inclusion places him among some of the most prominent names in politics, culture and public life.

Accompanying Pope Leo’s entry in the Time 100 list was a tribute written by acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese, who praised the new pope’s courage and accessibility.

“I’m struck by his bravery and his common touch,” Scorsese wrote.

The Oscar-winning director drew parallels between Pope Leo and his predecessor, Pope Francis, noting that both men appear to share a conviction that the Catholic Church must undergo reform in order to maintain its moral and spiritual authority.

Scorsese reflected on the challenges facing the Church, pointing to long-standing scandals involving sexual abuse and financial misconduct, as well as growing secularisation in many parts of the world.

“The church is at a crossroads, and it may once again be remaking itself,” he wrote.

He also highlighted Pope Leo’s apparent commitment to strengthening the role of the laity in Church leadership and charitable outreach, echoing Pope Francis’ repeated insistence that the Church is not merely a “building or a symbol but the actual teachings of Jesus.”

Scorsese further referenced Pope Leo’s recent introduction to a new edition of The Practice of the Presence of God, the Christian devotional work by 17th-century Carmelite friar Brother Lawrence of the Resurrection.

In the introduction, published in December 2025, Pope Leo reflected on the importance of recognising God’s presence in daily life.

“All Christian ethics,” the Pontiff wrote, “can truly be summed up in this continual calling to mind the fact that God is present: He is here.”

Scorsese described the book as a powerful guide for discovering God in everyday life and suggested that Pope Leo’s appreciation for such spirituality reflects his broader vision of bringing faith beyond church walls and into ordinary human experience.

“I’m encouraged by his words,” he said.

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