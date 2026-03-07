Plymouth hosts Knife Angel as city churches unite for 28 days of prayer for peace

The Knife Angel statue will be on display in Plymouth until 30th March.

A striking national monument made from surrendered weapons has arrived in Plymouth, prompting church leaders to call the city to prayer, reflection and renewed commitment to peace.

The 27ft sculpture known as the Knife Angel was unveiled in the city this week and will remain on display until 30 March near the Plymouth Civic Centre and the Plymouth Guildhall.

Created from more than 100,000 knives and blades surrendered to police forces across the United Kingdom, the towering statue serves as a stark visual protest against violence and a memorial to those who have lost their lives through knife crime.

For local churches, the installation also carries a profound spiritual significance.

Mark Oliver, chair of Churches Together in Plymouth, said the sculpture confronts an issue that often remains hidden from public view.

“This is the point,” he said. “In knife crime, violence and aggression we are talking about something that is usually done in secret, in the shadows. Now we are bringing it into the light - we can’t hide this thing.”

His comments echo a theme deeply rooted in the Christian faith: the call to bring darkness into the light so that healing and transformation can begin. Positioned prominently in the city centre, the sculpture invites residents and visitors alike to reflect on the realities of violence that are often unseen until tragedy occurs.

Local churches have responded to the statue’s arrival by organising 28 days of prayer, reflection and remembrance across the city. The period is intended to encourage people to pause, pray for victims of violence and consider how communities can work together to promote peace.

Many of the blades used to construct the statue bear engravings with the names of victims, giving the monument an additional role as a place of remembrance for families and communities affected by knife crime.

Although Plymouth has not experienced the same levels of knife crime seen in some other parts of the UK, community leaders see the statue’s visit as an opportunity for education and prevention, particularly among younger people. Schools, youth groups and community organisations are expected to visit the installation throughout the month to discuss the dangers of knife crime and the importance of choosing non-violence.

The sculpture, illuminated each evening, also stands as a powerful symbol of transformation. Weapons once designed to harm have been reshaped into a figure intended to inspire reflection, compassion and hope.

For many Christians in the city, that transformation carries a powerful message: even objects associated with violence can be redeemed into something that calls people towards healing, responsibility and peace.