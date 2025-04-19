Meet your MP to stop assisted suicide - it works

The queue to see the Queen lying in state could stretch five miles. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

A former Conservative MP has called upon people to meet with their MPs ahead of the Third Reading vote on assisted suicide, saying that such action really does make a difference.

Tom Hunt, who was formerly the MP for Ipswich said that in his experience, if a constituent requested a meeting on an issue, it was an indication of the seriousness of the matter.

“Letters and emails are, of course, of value, but meeting requests are a level above," he said.

The MP noted one occasion in his first year as an MP when he began receiving a lot of emails about special needs provision in the area. However, what really drove him to take action was when more than half of his meetings with constituents also started to be about special needs provision.

“This had a real influence on me and led me to make special educational needs provision one of my top three priorities as the local MP," he said.

Hunt urged members of the public to impress upon their elected representatives their views on the controversial assisted suicide bill.

“This is a hugely important issue," he said.

"I would encourage everyone … to email or write a letter, but meeting in person is a step beyond that; it makes an MP feel connected to their constituents and, on this issue, this is absolutely vital.

"It has more chance of cutting through. There are 650 MPs. We need them to vote the right way. Please request a meeting with your local MP."

The bill passed Second Reading in November by 55 votes. However, reports have suggested that many MPs who voted for the bill did so because of the promised safeguard of requiring a High Court judge to approve any assisted suicide.

Since then that safeguard has been watered down to a panel of experts.

Catherine Robinson, a spokesperson for Right To Life UK, which is campaigning against the bill, echoed Hunt’s views: “With three extra weeks until the next vote, we know the assisted suicide lobby will not be standing still and will be using every minute of this extra time.

"That is why it is imperative to reach as many MPs as possible between now and Third Reading to persuade them to oppose this dangerous Bill, and remind those in favour to be present for the vote”.