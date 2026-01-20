Petition calls for end to disciplinary action against Jennifer Melle

Staff writer
Jennifer Melle
Jennifer Melle (Photo: Christian Legal Centre)

Supporters of Jennifer Melle, the Christian nurse at the centre of a trans row, have launched a petition calling on hospital bosses to drop all disciplinary action against her.

Melle’s troubles began when caring for a patient known only as “Mr X”. Melle referred to the patient, who is a transgender biological male and a convicted paedophile, using male pronouns in line.

The patient then became aggressive and had to be stopped by security, reportedly threatening Melle and referred to her as a “N****r”.

Following this ordeal, Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust decided to take action against Melle, giving her a written warning. Meanwhile the Nursing and Midwifery Council declared Melle to be “a potential risk” for not using Mr X’s preferred pronouns. After going to the press with her story, Melle was further accused of a “data breach”.

A full Employment Tribunal hearing is due to take place in April, however a disciplinary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Supporters have urged Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust to drop their actions against Melle. A petition, hosted by the Conservative Party, but billed as a cross-party effort, states: “Jennifer, a single mother, could lose her job at her disciplinary hearing on Tuesday. We only have a short amount of time to save her career and her livelihood.”

Melle said ahead of the hearing, “I am deeply moved by the support. This petition shows that people of all parties believe in fairness and truth. I have always sought to provide the highest standard of care to every patient, but I cannot compromise reality or my faith. I pray that the Trust will do the right thing and allow me to return to the job I love.”

Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of the Christian Legal Centre, which has been supporting Melle, said, “Jennifer has suffered at the hands of the NHS for nothing more than believing and expressing a basic truth, that men are men and women are women, a conviction rooted in her Christian faith.”

News
There are concerns Melle could lose her job.

