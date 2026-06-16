Pastors among hostages found dead amid tensions between Christian groups in Manipur

Anugrah Kumar
Manipur, Kuki-Zo
A rally by the Kuki-Zo community. (Photo: Handout)

While the number of people unaccounted for in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur has fallen from 20 to two, with four of the six bodies recovered identified this week, retaliatory attacks continue following a cycle of abductions between Kuki-Zo and Naga groups, both predominantly Christian communities.

The remains of six people believed to be among the Naga hostages taken from Leilon Vaiphei village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on May 13 were recovered this week after search operations by security forces.

DNA identification at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in the state capital of Imphal identified four bodies, according to The Economic Times.

Among the bodies identified are those of Pastor Kenpibou and the Rev. Manu Thiumai, according to Ukhrul Times.

The bodies were recovered a day after Naga civil society groups released 14 Kuki-Zo detainees.

The Kuki-Zo and Naga communities are two of Manipur’s predominantly Christian hill communities. Their latest conflict comes against the backdrop of the ethnic violence that has gripped the state since May 2023, largely between the Meitei, who are mostly Hindu, and the Kuki-Zo communities. That conflict left at least 260 people dead and displaced more than 59,000.

The crisis between the Kuki-Zo and Naga began May 13, when three church leaders from the Thadou community were ambushed and shot dead in Kangpokpi district, triggering retaliatory abductions, with no arrests so far. Kuki-Zo groups alleged that the attack was carried out by a Naga armed group acting as a proxy for the Meitei-dominated state government and sections of the security forces.

The 14 Kuki-Zo civilians had been held in Senapati district and were released on Tuesday, returning to Taphou Kuki village in Kangpokpi district after 27 days in captivity, according to the Hindustan Times.

The United Naga Council, the apex body of Nagas in Manipur, said the release of 14 Kuki detainees by Naga village guards on the evening of June 9 had raised expectations within the Naga community that a reciprocal release would follow, according to Eastern Mirror.

UNC President Ng Lorho said the release was made on humanitarian grounds and in response to appeals from church bodies and political leaders. The release followed appeals from church bodies, including the Baptist World Alliance and the Naga Baptist church councils.

Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex Kuki organization, denied holding any Naga individuals, saying all those abducted from the Kuki side on May 13 had already been released.

Separately, a Kuki-Zo farmer, Haogin Louvum, 55, was shot dead Tuesday, allegedly by armed miscreants while working a paddy field at Lansan village in Manipur’s Tamenglong district. Kuki-Zo groups suggested it was a retaliatory attack by the Nagas.

The Catholic archbishop emeritus of Imphal, Msgr. Dominic Lumon voiced deep anguish over the growing tensions between the two Christian communities.

“This tit-for-tat violence, the attacks on villages, the burning of houses. … There is a loss of humanity,” the archbishop told Asia News. "There are historical wounds on both sides, but violence can never be the path to lasting peace. Through interfaith meetings that include traditional religions alongside other faith traditions, we are working toward an end to violence, fostering mutual respect and dialogue, while encouraging the concrete expression of the fundamental values that uphold human dignity, compassion and coexistence."

© The Christian Post

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