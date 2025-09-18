New study highlights key reasons pastors leave ministry

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

New research has shed light on the factors that make some pastors more likely to step away from the pulpit.

A Lifeway Research study found that just 1.1% of Protestant pastors leave pastoral ministry each year prior to retirement age. However, a comparison of current and former pastors reveals important predictors of pastoral longevity—and what drives some to quit.

The executive director of Lifeway Research, Scott McConnell, said: “Experts can theorize what keeps pastors in the pulpit, but only a comparison of pastors who have stayed to those who have left can point to what matters.

“This rare opportunity to see what helps and what diminishes a pastor’s likelihood of staying in pastoral ministry points to practical areas that pastors and their congregations can invest in for longevity.”

Among the findings are that family life plays a decisive role. Pastors who put their families first and integrate them into ministry are significantly more likely to remain in leadership.

Those who put their families first during scheduling conflicts were 1.7 times more likely to still be serving.

By contrast, resentment within the family proved damaging: 41% of former pastors said their families resented ministry demands, compared with only 16% of current pastors.

Clear expectations also made a difference. Over two thirds (68%) of current pastors reported that their church was presented to them honestly during the hiring process, compared with just 49% of former pastors.

Having a written outline of expectations also proved critical—pastors with such documents were 2.7 times more likely to stay in ministry. Unrealistic expectations, however, were a major driver of departures.

McConnell explained: “Pastoring is hard work. But what makes the job impossible is when a congregation has unrealistic, hidden or competing views of what the job entails.

“One of the most important and loving things a congregation can do is to honestly and realistically define the work of the pastor – meaning the rest of the church’s work is done by others.”

Access to counselling training and resources increased the likelihood of pastors remaining in ministry. Those with lay counselling ministries, graduate-level counselling courses, or attendance at counselling conferences were significantly more likely to stay.

Not surprisingly, conflict proved to be one of the strongest negative influences.

Pastors in churches with established discipline processes were two-and-a-half times more likely to remain, while those who had faced serious conflict—especially over politics—were 2.5 times less likely to still be in ministry.

McConnell said: “Believers have a shared mission and work to do together in a local church. Differences of opinion are a natural part of shared work, but it’s important for a congregation to be resolutely committed to unity.

“When other priorities become more important than being one body, the church is not just hurting itself; it is hurting its pastor.”

Longevity was closely tied to a sense of connection. Nearly 70% of former pastors reported feeling isolated, compared with just a third of current pastors.

Pastors who regularly openly discussed challenges with lay leaders or Bible study groups were 2.2 times and 3.9 times respectively more likely to endure in ministry.

The study also found that pride could undermine pastoral stability - former pastors were far more likely (1.8 times) to believe their church’s progress depended solely on them. By contrast, those who shared leadership and maintained humility were more likely to stay.

Churches that offered sabbaticals gave their pastors an additional boost. Pastors in those churches were nearly twice as likely to continue serving in ministry.

Age and church size also played a key role. Pastors aged 55–64 were more inclined to step down than younger counterparts, while those leading larger congregations were at greater risk of leaving.

Leaders of churches with at least 250 in attendance were 7.3 times more likely to exit ministry than those at smaller congregations.

McConnell encapsulated the findings “with two themes: pastoral humility and congregational peace.”

He said: “Pastors likely to stay in the pulpit are seeing family as more important than the role, willing to share struggles and willing to be trained in counselling.

“Pastors who stay in ministry are more likely to be in congregations characterized by resolving differences, having clear expectations and participating in the work.”

Lifeway's study was based on surveys of 487 current pastors and 397 former pastors, and was conducted in spring and summer 2025. Researchers used statistical analysis to identify the factors most predictive of pastoral longevity.