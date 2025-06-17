MPs urged to reject abortion amendments

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Pro-life campaigners are calling on MPs to vote against two proposed amendments to the Crime and Policing Bill that would effectively allow abortion up to birth.

Amendment NC20, tabled by Stella Creasy, would legalise abortion up to birth for any reason, including sex-selective abortion.

The amendment, if passed, would remove current safeguards like two-doctor approval and legal penalties for concealing the body of a dead baby.

Amendment NC1 tabled by Tonia Antoniazzi would make it legal for women to self-administer abortions up to and during birth.

Right to Life UK said it was likely that this amendment, if passed, would lead to "a significant increase in the number of women performing dangerous late-term abortions at home".

MPs are instead being urged to back NC106 tabled by Dr Caroline Johnson, which would reinstate in-person medical consultations before abortion pills could be sent to women for an at-home abortion.

Dr Johnson's amendment has the support of over 40 cross-party MPs, including former leader of the Conservative Party Sir Iain Duncan Smith, Reform UK Deputy Leader Richard Tice, and former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron.

Right to Life UK cited recent abuses of the pills-by-post service, including Stuart Worby who was jailed for secretly administering abortion pills to his partner who lost the baby as a result, and Carla Foster who took abortion pills at 32 to 34 weeks after lying about her gestation.

Spokesperson for Right To Life UK, Catherine Robinson, said: “The abortion lobby is pushing to decriminalise abortion to cover up the disastrous effects of its irresponsible pills by post scheme, which endangers women by removing the requirement for in-person consultations to reliably verify a woman’s gestational age and assess any health risks or the risk of coercion before abortion pills may be prescribed.”