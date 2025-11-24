Mozambique crisis deepens as Christians killed and thousands displaced in new wave of extremist attacks

People in an IDP camp in Metuge, Cabo Delgado Province. (Photo: Aid to the Church in Need)

A renewed surge of extremist violence has torn through northern Mozambique, leaving several Christians dead, entire communities uprooted, and local church leaders warning that the humanitarian crisis is entering a dangerous new phase.

Bishop Alberto Vera of Nacala confirmed to the Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) that at least four Christians were killed in recent attacks across Nampula province — one of them beheaded — as armed jihadist factions swept through rural districts beginning November 10.

Villages were torched, families fled into surrounding forests, and homes and schools were left in ruins.

“It was a week of terror and much suffering,” Bishop Vera informed ACN News.

“Terror is in the whole district of Memba and also in the north and east of the district of Eráti. Memba is a now deserted city.”

Local authorities say the most severe assaults were concentrated around Mazula over November 14 to 17, with additional attacks recorded in neighbouring Chipene and Baixo Pinda.

According to early assessments from the United Nations (UN) Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), homes and belongings were ransacked looted, buildings burned, and civilians left dead, wounded, or abducted.

Around 128,000 people fled in the span of a single week from villages along the Memba-Cabo Delgado border - Lúrio and Mazula - many seeking refuge in overcrowded camps in Metuge and other safer towns, according to UN estimations.

The attacks mark the latest escalation in an insurgency that has plagued northern Mozambique since 2017. More than 6,000 people have died and over a million have been uprooted since the conflict began. Much of the violence has been perpetrated by militants aligned with the so-called Islamic State.

Though the recent killings occurred in Nampula province, much of the wider conflict continues to centre on Cabo Delgado, where Christian-majority communities have been repeatedly targeted.

Last month, a coordinated series of attacks in Chiúre District left at least 20 Christians dead, 1,300 homes destroyed, and nearly 2,000 people displaced, according to local witnesses and church partners. Two churches were also burned to the ground.

Residents say the violence worsened after Mozambique’s Defence and Security Forces briefly confronted the militants but later withdrew, leaving villages exposed to further attacks.

Church leaders report that extremist groups are continuing to abduct women and children — a recurring tactic in the now eight-year conflict. They are critical about the lack of interest from the international community.

Local Christians also face tightening restrictions on information access. According to rights organisations, authorities have barred photography and limited press visits to affected districts, meaning many attacks go unreported and survivors receive little follow-up assistance.

Open Doors, which ranks Mozambique 37th on its 2025 World Watch List of countries that are most dangerous for Christians, says believers remain a primary target.

Over 100 churches have been attacked or forced to close this year, and at least 56 Christians have been killed because of their faith.

Appealing for solidarity, Bishop Vera asked the global Church to remember the victims and to support those displaced by the violence.

“Pray a lot for us, because this is an incomprehensible, intolerable reality” he said to ACN News.

He continued: “We ask God to help us and grant us peace. We also ask the Mozambican government for the means to fight terrorists not only militarily, but also with dialogue and with international means.”