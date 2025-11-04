More Americans report a resurgence in religion’s impact on public life, study finds

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A new Pew Research Center study reveals a significant shift in how Americans perceive religion’s role in society, with a growing share of adults saying faith is finding renewed prominence in public life.

The findings are based on two Pew surveys conducted in early and mid-2025, involving nearly 18,500 US adults as part of Pew's ongoing analysis of religion and public life.

According to the findings, by February 2025, nearly one in three US adults (31%) stated religion is re-emerging as a stronger presence in national life — a sharp rise from just 18% the previous year, which had marked a two-decade low.

The new figure marks the highest level of perceived religious influence in 15 years.

While a majority of Americans (68%) still believe the impact of religion on national life is weakening, that number has dropped sharply from 80% in 2024, signalling a broader shift toward more positive attitudes about faith in public life.

The report highlights a noticeable turnaround in attitudes toward religion’s influence. Between 2019 and 2025, the number of adults reporting favourable opinions about religion’s role in society has risen steadily. Today, nearly six in ten Americans (59%) say religion’s influence on national life is good — whether they believe that influence to be growing or declining.

In contrast, 20% of adults hold a pessimistic outlook about religion’s impact, and another 21% remain neutral or uncertain.

Views about religion’s place in public life vary widely across demographic groups.

Among Christians, White evangelical Protestants stand out, with 92% holding a positive opinion of religion’s role in society — the highest of any group surveyed.

Strong majorities of Black Protestants (75%), Catholics (71%), and white non-evangelical Protestants (67%) also share favourable perspectives.

In contrast, positivity drops sharply among the religiously unaffiliated. Only 11% of agnostics and 6% of atheists express favourable opinions about religion’s influence. Jewish Americans and those who describe their religion as “nothing in particular” are more evenly split, with many expressing neutral or mixed views.

Political identity also shapes attitudes. Roughly 78% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents view religion’s public role positively, compared with 40% of Democrats and Democratic leaners.

Age remains another key factor: older Americans tend to be more supportive of religion’s influence. About 71% of adults aged 65 and older view it positively, compared with 46% of younger adults aged 18 to 29.

At the same time, more Americans sense tension between their religious beliefs and mainstream culture. In 2025, 58% said they feel at least “some conflict” between their faith and prevailing cultural values — up ten points from 2024.

Among Christian denominations, white evangelical Protestants (80%) were the most inclined to report a cultural clash. Despite these tensions, the rise in perceived influence suggests many Americans see religion as maintaining a vital role in shaping national life — even amid growing secularisation.