Month-long prayer vigil for the nation gets underway

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A month-long national prayer vigil kicked off this week with an invitation to Christians across the UK to begin 2026 by praying for spiritual renewal, unity and direction for the nation.

The initiative is being led by National Day of Prayer and Worship (NDOPW) and runs from 5 January to 5 February, bringing together churches and individuals from across denominations, regions and traditions in round-the-clock prayer.

The vision, shared by NDOPW Founder and Convenor, Pastor Jonathan Oloyede, is for “every hour, every day, every believer in every church to flood heaven with prayer -believing the Holy Spirit for renewal, peace, and healing across the UK and Ireland throughout 2026”.

Participants will be able to join daily online prayer rooms, take part in local gatherings, and connect with coordinated intercessory networks focused on communities, national life and global concerns, throughout January.

Pastor Oloyede said that the timing of the vigil reflects a growing hunger for spiritual depth and cooperation among churches.

“We believe the Lord is calling His Church to pray as one: one cry across the land, one heart before God, and one continuous offering of prayer. This is not about one ministry or movement, but the whole Body of Christ, churches, prayer networks, denominations, and independent intercessors, intentionally connected in prayer," he said.

NDOPW has been organising national prayer initiatives since 2006, when thousands assembled at Wembley Stadium for its first major event.

Since then, the movement has expanded into a year-round rhythm of online prayer, including daily sessions at 7am and 7pm, virtual prayer nights every month, and extended prayer vigils that draw participants both in person and online.

Organisers say the New Year vigil builds on a year of growing engagement with prayer, as well as the recent successful Christmas outreach led by Shine Your Light, which mobilised thousands of churches across the UK and Ireland and reached more than three million people through over 2,000 public events in mid-December.

Events ranged from carol services in shopping centres, markets and sports stadiums to workplace outreach, street evangelism and community-based celebrations.

The campaign launched with a high-profile carol service at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by The Salvation Army, drawing an audience of 5,000 people.

Additional exposure came through national media, including a dedicated episode of Songs of Praise, while a recorded carol service was broadcast in prisons and homeless shelters over the Christmas period.

Pastor Oloyede said, “This month-long vigil is an invitation to seek God together for a fresh outpouring of the Holy Spirit in 2026 and, to continue to break down denominational barriers as Christians from different churches gather together locally to pray for their communities, the nation and what God is doing across the globe.”

The scale of engagement during December encouraged organisers as they prepared for the New Year prayer focus.

Pastor Oloyede shared: “Throughout the year we sensed the Holy Spirit momentum building. Attendance at our daily 7am and 7pm online prayer rooms grew steadily, with hundreds gathering regularly, and our 72-hour prayer vigils were supported by churches and thousands of individuals from all four nations.”

He added that churches involved in Shine Your Light have reported refreshed boldness in evangelism, with many lay Christians taking steps they previously felt hesitant about — including public testimony, digital outreach and one-to-one conversations about faith.

Local church leaders have also spoken of deeper collaboration at town and city level, with congregations sharing resources and planning outreach together for the first time.

Organisers say the January vigil is intended not only as a continuation of that unity, but as a moment to pause, listen and pray intentionally for the year ahead.

“As we enter a new season, we believe the Lord is calling us to go deeper, to press in for transformation in our communities, in our government, and in the hearts of people across the UK," Pastor Oloyede said.