March for Life UK enjoys record turnout as over 10,000 stand for the unborn in London

Young people at this year's March for Life UK. (Photo: March for Life UK)

Thousands of people from across the UK came together to be a powerful voice for the unborn at the March for Life in London on Saturday.

Organisers estimate that at least 10,000 people turned out for March for Life UK 2025 on Saturday.

Most of the people taking part were Christians, but organisers said they were pleased to see an increasing number of atheists at the march.

The day began with church and prayer services in the morning, before the march got underway to Parliament Square.

The enthusiasm of participants was undented in the face of a small number of pro-abortion counter-protesters, and a separate protest nearby against a ban on the Palestine Action group where there were hundreds of arrests.

This year's March for Life was supported by a number of Christian leaders including Anglican and Catholic bishops, evangelist Glen Scrivener, Christian Concern CEO Andrea Williams, evangelical theologian Dr Aaron Edwards, Carla Lockhart MP, and pro-life campaigner Regan King.

A number of speeches were given on the day in Parliament Square.

Lockhart told the crowds, “If human rights mean anything they must be consistent, they must apply to all. If we are to see change, we must each play our part.”

Co-director of March for Life, Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, said in her speech, “Priceless human beings or worthless bits of tissue – what do you believe and more importantly, how will you respond?

(Photo: March for Life UK)

"Parents, politicians, pastors, police, medics, lawyers, journalists and every single person here must make that choice.

"These two worldviews cannot co-exist. They can’t both be right. Pick your side but remember what they say – the fence belongs to Satan.”

Reflecting on the success of the day, Vaughan-Spruce said that, more than the numbers, she was delighted to hear so many amazing stories of pro-life advocacy across the country.

"One student told me how she was planning to start a pro-life society at her university, another explained how the reality of the spiritual battle had been brought home to them and they realised the need for personal prayer," she said.

"Others told me how they'd brought friends along because they had been so motivated by the march last year - they wanted others they knew to have the same experience."

Some marchers now plan to hold coffee mornings in their churches to raise awareness in their communities, she said.

"These are the people who will help change the culture by passing on the truths they have heard today to others," she said.

Vaughan-Spruce said she was "particularly touched by the display of Christian unity on this key Gospel issue".

"So many different denominations of Christians - and a growing number of atheists too - put aside specific theological differences to come together in recognition of the value of every life from conception," she said.

Religious leaders on stage during the March for Life UK 2025. (Photo: March for Life UK)

"Whilst the centre of London seemed to have erupted in chaos on Saturday, with police desperately trying to control various protests and arresting hundreds of people, the pro-life crowd exemplified the peace and joy of those who are confident that that their cause is just, and their hope is rooted in something greater than politics."

Dr Edwards said the event had been an important "public witness in the hope of having the stain of abortion removed from our land".

He asked that people continue to pray for an end to abortion, even if they were unable to take part in the march in person.

"God is good and God is listening," he said.

Scrivener said he could "really see some of the truth-bombs at Parliament Square landing with force on counter- and other protestors".

"Most people haven’t even begun to consider the scale of the issue. Globally, we kill more people in utero than who die ex utero," he said.

He added that he had "nothing but love for the counter-protestors".

Adam Smith-Connor who was recently prosecuted for praying silently in an abortion clinic buffer zone, was also at the march. He said it was "a fantastic witness" to the sanctity of life.

"We should should protect babies and elderly, not kill them!" he said.

Reflecting on the success of the day, March for Life UK Co-director Ben Thatcher said, “More and more people are recognising the reasonableness and consistency behind the pro-life movement.

"For us to care about human rights in any capacity we must start by valuing life itself and that means the right to life of all – no one is too small, too young or too dependent that their life is not valuable, and that right needs to be protected in law."