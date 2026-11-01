‘Light in the Darkest Places’: UK churches urged to pray for persecuted Christians this November

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As part of the International Day of Prayer for the Persecuted Church, UK churches are being encouraged to set aside time in November to unite in prayer for Christians facing persecution around the world.

This year’s International Day of Prayer is being marked on 1 and 8 November. Voice of Persecuted Christians is encouraging participation with resources under its theme ‘Light in the Darkest Places’.

Voice of Persecuted Christians has produced free resources to help churches pray for believers facing persecution because of their faith in Jesus.

Among the stories being highlighted is that of Sultan, a Christian convert who was attacked after his family found out about his change of faith.

According to the organisation, Sultan’s father assaulted him with a metal bar, while he was later beaten by a mob who also set ablaze his Bible, clothing and other possessions.

Despite the violence, he has since committed his life to spreading the gospel and says his ministry has led many others to embrace Christianity.

“If I carry this burden for the gospel, then the gospel can reach the whole world,” he said. “We are full of joy even though there is persecution.”

His testimony is one of several included in a collection of materials created for churches, small groups and individuals observing the day.

Stories from Christians in Kenya, India and Ethiopia also feature in the material, alongside suggested prayer points, a Bible reading and guidance on how Christians can respond.

The resources also include an adaptable PowerPoint presentation and a Bible talk outline based on John 1:1–5.

A six-minute film telling the story of Christians in Ethiopia is also available through the organisation’s website.

Voice of Persecuted Christians said the resources were intended to help congregations move beyond a general awareness of persecution and pray about specific situations facing Christian communities.

The organisation is also preparing for a UK visit by its Ethiopian partner Moti, who spearheads 10/40 Ministries in Ethiopia.

His ministry includes church planting, discipleship, leadership training and assistance for Christians experiencing persecution, particularly in areas where there are relatively few Christians.

Moti is expected to begin a speaking tour of the UK in November, during which he will share about Christian ministry and persecution in Ethiopia.