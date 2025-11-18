King Charles donates £50,000 toward roof repairs at late Queen’s cherished Norfolk church

St Peter and St Paul Church on the Sandringham Estate. (Photo: Google Maps)

King Charles has personally stepped in to support restoration work at a historic Norfolk church long treasured by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

According to the parish’s latest financial report, the King donated £50,900 from the privy purse to the West Newton Roof Fund, helping advance urgent repairs at St Peter and St Paul Church on the Sandringham Estate.

The parish estimates that roughly £200,000 is required to fully restore the church, with around £78,000 raised to date.

Roof repairs remain the priority, though cracks in the masonry and essential maintenance to curb additional stonework deterioration are also being arranged.

The church is currently exploring additional grants to help ensure work begins before deterioration worsens.

According to the Daily Mail, a parish notice published in 2023 following a structural assessment warned that the building was in “urgent need of repair,” particularly the roof.

“It is expected the works will cost in the region of £200,000, a daunting amount,” the statement read.

“But we are confident with fundraising events and the help of our local and wider communities we will be able to successfully raise these much needed funds.

“If you would like to save our much loved church please donate to the Help Save Our Church Roof Appeal.”

The Grade II listed church occupies a special place in royal tradition – with its royal engagement and support spanning across generations.

Queen Elizabeth II regularly attended Sunday worship there during her annual winter stays at Sandringham and often concluded her Christmas holiday with a final visit to the chapel.

She also hosted an annual prize ceremony each February for local schoolchildren and choristers.

The church has long been supported by members of the royal family. In the 19th century, Queen Victoria gifted the organ and the royal family financed substantial restoration after the church fell into decline.

The church was rebuilt in 1881 under the direction of architect Arthur Blomfield, although its medieval tower and 15th-century font remain intact.

King Charles’s recent contribution continues this tradition, arriving as the church faces another significant phase of repair work.