King Charles attends historic prayer service with Pope in Sistine Chapel

Pope Leo XIV joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla for the prayer service in the Sistine Chapel. Photo: Vatican Media)

King Charles held an audience with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Thursday where they also both took part in a historic ecumenical prayer service in the Sistine Chapel.

It was a significant moment for Anglican-Catholic relations as the first publicly recorded joint act of worship between a British monarch and a Catholic pontiff in over 500 years.

The British monarch automatically holds the title of the Supreme Governor of the Church of England upon accession to the throne, and is also known as Defender of the Faith, meaning the Protestant faith.

King Charles was joined by his wife, Queen Camilla, who was dressed in the traditional black.

The visit was originally scheduled for April, but had to be cancelled due to the ill-health of the late Pope Francis.

It reflects the shared ecumenical efforts between the Catholic Church and the Church of England 500 years on from the Reformation.

The historic midday prayer service comprised of psalms and a Gospel reading. Ecumenical guests included the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, in his capacity as interim head of the Church of England, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, and the Archbishop of St Andrews and Edinburgh, Leo Cushley.

The Sistine Chapel Choir was joined by the voices of the Lay Clerks of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle and the Children of the Chapel Royal of St James’ Palace, who were both invited by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Key themes for the visit were Christian unity and care for the environment, issues that are close to both the King and the Pope's hearts.

Commenting on the purpose of the visit, a spokesman for the King said that stronger ties with the Vatican will act as a “bulwark against those promoting conflict, division and tyranny”.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said, “The Catholic Church is the largest denomination of the world’s largest religion,” adding that the King and Queen’s official state visit will “strengthen the UK’s relationship with this crucial and influential partner”.

To mark the occasion, King Charles was formally named Royal Confrater of Saint Paul Outside the Walls and its adjacent Benedictine Abbey. The basilica maintains historical ties with the British Crown.

During the ceremony the King was seated upon a specially designed chair bearing his coat of arms and the Latin inscription "Ut unum sint", meaning "That they may be one", from John 17:21.