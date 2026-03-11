Keir Starmer praises role of churches in communities

(Photo: Faith in Labour)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told 300 delegates at a faith and policy event in London that churches “play an irreplaceable role at the heart of communities.”

He made the comment in a “welcome message” broadcast at the ChurchWorks Summit, a recent one-day event held at Central Hall Westminster.

The event gathered senior church leaders, government ministers, public sector representatives, and charity leaders to explore how faith and policy can contribute to social good. It showcased successful church-government partnerships, highlighted practical solutions to social challenges, and created opportunities for deeper collaboration, according to a press release from the ChurchWorks Commission.

“Churches play an irreplaceable role at the heart of our communities – reaching out to those in need, offering practical support and spiritual guidance, and helping to build bridges where there are divides,” said Starmer.

“This government remains firmly committed to working in partnership with church leaders and congregations, recognizing the unique strengths and insights they bring to addressing social challenges and creating opportunities.”

Justin Brierley, author of The Surprising Rebirth of Belief in God and host of the Re-enchanting podcast, co-hosted the event with radio and television broadcaster Swarzy Shire.

Key topics included faith in public life; tackling the mental health crisis, poverty, and supporting vulnerable children; building effective partnerships between churches and government; and equipping local churches to work with public services, including local authorities and the National Health Service.

Miatta Fahnbulleh also acknowledged the central role of churches in community strength during a keynote address.

“For millions of Christians across this country, a sense of service is right at the heart of their faith. It forms a core part of their identity and shapes how they see the world, compelling them to stand alongside those in need and focus on what truly matters,” said Fahnbulleh.

“Faith and belief must remain part of our national conversation as we face the challenges ahead. When we work together, across faiths and differences, we build communities that are resilient, inclusive, and connected.”

Three panels explored themes of wellbeing, children and families, and tackling poverty—priorities for the ChurchWorks Commission. Announcements resulting from these discussions included partnerships with Best Start Family Hubs, church involvement in the Child Poverty Strategy, and the appointment of the first Strategic Faith Lead at the National Academy of Social Prescribing.

Delegate Susan Elan-Jones of the Southwark Diocese in London praised the event as an excellent opportunity to meet diverse participants and learn about current policy and faith initiatives.

“It’s really important for parishes,” she said. “I’m a fundraising adviser for community projects, and it’s important to come and discover more about sustainable funding.”

Closing the summit, Bishop Mike Royal, General Secretary of Churches Together in England and a ChurchWorks Commissioner, spoke about the importance of unity in peacemaking initiatives.

“Difference is the change of our time, but this is also what enriches us,” said Royal.

“No one is going anywhere. So we need to find ways to live together and not just live parallel lives. May God make us peacemakers, building bridges and breaking down dividing walls. May we continue to serve people of Christian faith, of other faiths, and of no faith at all.”

Fifteen organizations exhibited in the summit's marketplace, including Christians Against Poverty, National Churches Trust, and Home For Good in partnership with Safe Families.

The ChurchWorks Commission was catalyzed by Good Faith Partnership during the COVID-19 pandemic as a network of more than 1,000 churches working alongside local and national government to support communities through vaccination efforts and food distribution.

