Justin Welby's updated views on homosexuality not helpful, says critic

(Photo: Lambeth Palace)

Justin Welby, the former Archbishop of Canterbury, has been accused of furthering division within the Church of England and abandoning biblical ethics as a result of recent comments made about homosexuality.

Speaking to the Cambridge Union, Welby said that he had been “thick” to oppose gay marriage, adding that he believed stable and faithful homosexual relationships to be a “huge blessing”.

The Church of England has been discussing its “Living in Love and Faith” (LLF) agenda at the General Synod in York. The LLF is neither pro nor anti homosexuality, but is a process designed to foster respectful dialogue and understanding between those who hold different views within the Church.

Speaking to Premier Christian News, former General Synod member Reverend Jonathan Ford, said that the Church remained deeply divided on the issue of homosexuality.

“Living in Love and Faith is on the agenda, but it's really a holding exercise - because they've got into real trouble. They can't find a lead Bishop, and the bishops aren't united on this in any shape, size, or form. There’s a sense in which they're all leaving this until the new Archbishop comes along. That's one of the first things the poor person's got on their desk ... somebody's going to have to own this mess and nobody wants to own it.”

Rev Ford added that Welby’s latest comments were unlikely to help matters.

“One of the things that's really worried everybody is him saying: ‘Oh, I was a mug to follow biblical ethics.’ Biblical ethics have been the underpinning of civilization for the last 2,000 years," he told Premier.

"If he says biblical morality is no longer important, then we are all in really big trouble, because what is morality then? If you say, 'No more biblical morality', well, what are we?"

He went on to say that the majority of the Christian world was actually "quite conservative, whether you like it or not" and that the Church of England pursuing a liberal path would have global ramifications.

"So, it’s whether we are part of the main thrust of Christianity, or part of this very vocal, and very powerful, but liberal minority. Where does the Church of England fit? Where does the Church of England fit in its own community?” he said.