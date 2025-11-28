Jordan raising $100M for construction of first century village ahead of 2,000th anniversary of Jesus’ baptism

As Christians worldwide look toward a series of major 2,000-year milestones culminating in 2033, marking the death and Resurrection of Jesus, Jordan is accelerating preparations for the first of them: the

An artistic rendering of the proposed Pilgrimage Village of the Baptism Development Zone of the "Bethany beyond the Jordan" area in Jordan. (Photo: MK Associates in collaboration with Mostaqbal Engineering and Environmental Consultants and Design Workshop)

2030 anniversary of Jesus’ baptism at Bethany Beyond the Jordan, the UNESCO-recognized site where John baptized Christ and His public ministry began.

The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan — named after the Jordan River and ruled by pro-Western King Abdullah II — is organizing a major global celebration marking the 2,000th anniversary of Christ’s baptism.

Emad Hijazin, Jordan’s minister of tourism and antiquities, told Christian Daily International that the Baptism Site Commission, the Ministry of Tourism and the Royal Court will soon announce a comprehensive programme for the millennial commemoration.

Hijazin, who comes from a Christian family in the southern city of Karak, said he looks forward to coordinating with global Christian leaders, including the Rev. Botrus Mansour of Nazareth, the new secretary general of the World Evangelical Alliance, to encourage Christian pilgrims to visit Jordan. Mansour said he is eager to meet with Jordanian officials. “We in the World Evangelical Alliance are excited to see how we can work closely with the Jordanian authorities on this and other issues,” he told Christian Daily International.

Senator Michael Nazzal, chair of the Tourism and Heritage Committee in the Jordanian Senate, emphasized the kingdom’s commitment to presenting the baptismal millennium as a moment of global Christian unity.

“Under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, we are enhancing infrastructure, expanding pilgrimage services, and working closely with church leaders worldwide to welcome visitors from all denominations,” he said. “The Baptism Site is a cornerstone of Christian heritage, and Jordan is honored to safeguard it. This celebration is a reaffirmation of Jordan’s role as a trusted home for sacred Christian history.”

Local tourism leaders also see the millennium as a chance to revive an industry battered by global and regional crises. Hanna Sawalha, owner of Nebo Tours, said the sector has endured years of hardship. “We were crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic, and just as things began to improve, the Gaza conflict kept most tourists and pilgrims away,” he said. “Now that the ceasefire is holding, we can finally start making medium- and long-term plans that will hopefully culminate in the millennial anniversary of Christ’s baptism.”

Tourism is a main pillar of Jordan’s economy, contributing about 11.4% of GDP. Tourism receipts reached 3.29 billion Jordanian dinars (about $4.6 billion) in 2017, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. While the sector has long relied on cultural and natural attractions, officials hope the millennial celebrations will give new momentum to religious tourism.

To accommodate the expected surge in pilgrims, Jordan is raising $100 million for the construction of an authentic first-century Palestinian-style village near the Baptism Site. The development is intended to enrich the historical and spiritual experience for visiting believers.

Jordan’s attractions include Petra, named one of the New Seven Wonders of the World in 2007; Wadi Rum, a protected wilderness area and UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its dramatic desert landscape; and the Dead Sea, the lowest point on Earth. Officials hope the Baptism Site will join these destinations in driving sustained annual tourism growth of 2% to 5%. Jordan’s finance minister forecasts a 2.9% growth rate in 2026.

Biblical archaeologists note that more than 100 sites in Jordan are referenced in both the Old and New Testaments.

The Baptism Site, inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2015, has long drawn pilgrims from across Christian traditions. Its identification aligns with the Gospel reference in John 1:28 to the place “beyond the Jordan” on the east bank of the river where John was baptizing.

As Jordan positions itself as a central destination for Christian pilgrimage during this historic moment, officials say the goal is not only to welcome millions of visitors but also to reaffirm the country’s longstanding commitment to religious coexistence and the guardianship of sacred Christian heritage sites.

© Christian Daily International