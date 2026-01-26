Jordan in talks with evangelical leaders to boost pilgrimage ahead of Jesus baptism anniversary

From left, World Evangelical Alliance Secretary General Rev. Botrus Mansour, Jordan’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Imad Hijazeen, Rev. Dr. Jack Sara of Bethlehem Bible College, and Rev. Dr. Nabeeh Abbasi meet in Amman on Jan. 19 to discuss cooperation in promoting Christian pilgrimage to Jordan. (Photo: Jordan Ministry of Tourism)

Jordan’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Imad Hijazeen met Monday with senior evangelical leaders to explore ways to expand Christian pilgrimage to the kingdom, as Jordan steps up preparations for major upcoming commemorations linked to key events in Christian history.

The meeting, held in Amman on Jan. 19, focused on cooperation with global evangelical bodies to promote religious tourism, particularly ahead of the anticipated 2,000th anniversary of the baptism of Jesus Christ in 2030. Jordan has in recent months accelerated preparations at key Christian sites, including Bethany Beyond the Jordan, a development previously reported by Christian Daily International.

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said Hijazeen received a delegation of leaders from the World Evangelical Alliance (WEA) to discuss coordination and cooperation in promoting Christian pilgrimage to Jordan. The delegation included WEA Secretary General Rev. Botrus Mansour; Rev. Nabeeh Abbasi, ambassador of the World Baptist Alliance for the Middle East; and Rev. Jack Sara, president of Bethlehem Bible College.

According to the statement, discussions centered on “ways to enhance Christian pilgrimage to the Kingdom, particularly in light of the third millennium of the Baptism of Jesus Christ in 2030.” Hijazeen emphasized the ministry’s commitment to supporting religious tourism as part of a broader strategy to develop Jordan’s tourism sector.

Mansour welcomed the opportunity for collaboration, telling Christian Daily International that the meeting was “rich in ideas and warm in feelings,” opening the door to future cooperation, including the possibility of large evangelical delegations visiting Jordan, as well as projects and investments related to Christian tourism.

The WEA secretary general, who resides in Nazareth, Israel, said he visits Jordan frequently and is eager to strengthen ties between the global evangelical community and the Hashemite Kingdom, particularly in tourism. “I am Palestinian from Nazareth, and for me, Amman is like Ramallah but on a larger scale,” he said.

Abbasi, head of the Baptist Convention in Jordan and an honorary ambassador of the World Baptist Alliance for the Middle East, told Christian Daily International he was encouraged by the openness shown during the meeting. He said Jordan’s significance in Christian history, combined with ministerial-level commitment, offers strong potential for collaboration ahead of the 2030 commemoration.

“We discussed concrete opportunities for joint projects, conferences and organized pilgrimages,” Abbasi said, adding that such initiatives could contribute not only to faith-based tourism but also to cultural exchange and sustainable development.

Sara, who also serves as secretary general of the Middle East and North Africa regional chapter of the WEA, told Christian Daily International that the meeting reflected a genuine openness to further cooperation.

“I was impressed with the reception we received, and I look forward to cooperation in various areas with Jordan to improve awareness of evangelicals,” he said.

