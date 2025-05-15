Joe Rogan questions Big Bang theory, says he's 'sticking with Jesus' over Resurrection

(Photo: Youtube/The Joe Rogan Experience)

Podcaster Joe Rogan recently expressed skepticism regarding the Big Bang theory and said he finds the idea of the Resurrection more realistic than the claim that the universe created itself.

During a conversation with comedy podcast host Cody Tucker that aired last Wednesday, Rogan also said he's “sticking with Jesus” when it comes to miraculous claims.

“It’s funny, because people will be incredulous about the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, but yet, they’re convinced that the entire universe was smaller than a head of a pin and that for no reason that anyone has adequately explained to me, instantaneously became everything? OK,” said Rogan, a self-described agnostic who was raised Catholic.

Discussing the potential size of the universe, which he noted could be finite, Rogan raised the possibility that human beings project their own biological limitations onto creation in their attempt to understand it.

“Wouldn’t it be crazy if there wasn’t something at one point in time?” he asked. “That seems even crazier than there has always been something. … There couldn’t be nothing, and then all of a sudden, everything.”

When Tucker suggested the universe required an outside force to set it in motion, Rogan cited the late ethnobotanist Terence McKenna, who noted that even the Big Bang theory and the materialist worldview require an act of faith.

“Modern science is based on the principle: ‘Give us one free miracle and we’ll explain the rest.’ The one free miracle is the appearance of all the mass and energy in the universe and all the laws that govern it in a single instant from nothing,” McKenna reportedly said, according to biologist Rupert Sheldrak’s 2009 book Morphic Resonance: The Nature of Formative Causation.

“That’s McKenna’s great line … the difference between science and religion is that science only asks you to believe in one miracle — the Big Bang,” Rogan said.

“I’m sticking with Jesus on that one," he added. “Jesus makes more sense. People have come back to life.”

Rogan has increasingly spoken with the guests on his influential podcast about religion in general and Jesus Christ in particular.

During an interview with Kid Rock last year, Rogan said, “I think the concept of Jesus is absolutely amazing, and if Jesus came here and wanted to visit me, I would be psyched.”

Speaking with NFL star Aaron Rodgers in 2024, Rogan expressed the broken nature of the world and the need for Christ's return.

“It’s a f----d up world we live in,” he said. “We need Jesus. For real, like if you came back now, like Jesus, if you're thinking about coming back, right now, now's a good time. Now's a good time. We're kind of f----d."

During another interview with actor and director Mel Gibson in January, the two discussed the theory of evolution. While Rogan implied he believes in evidence of pre-human hominids, Gibson said, “I don’t really go for it.”

Rogan also interviewed apologist Wesley Huff earlier this year, during which they spoke at length about the historic evidence of Jesus.

