Isle of man votes to remove voting rights from Bishop of Sodor and Man

The Bishop of Sodor and Man, Tricia Hillas. (Photo: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor)

The Isle of Man’s House of Keys has voted to strip the island’s Anglican bishop of voting rights in the Legislative Council.

The Bishop of Sodor and Man, a post currently held by Patricia Hillas, has until now automatically gained a seat in the Legislative Council, in much the same way that bishops have seats in Westminster’s House of Lords.

Under the Constitution Bill 2023, the bishop will retain their seat but will lose the right to vote. The change is set to come into effect either when Hillas vacates the post, or five years after the bill is granted Royal Assent, whichever happens first.

To receive Royal Assent, the bill must be signed by at least 13 Members of the House of Keys and five Members of the Legislative Council.

While debating the issue in the House of Keys, some members called for a delay, arguing that the change could have unforeseen consequences. The unique position of the Isle of Man’s diocese could be called into question, they argued, and in purely practical terms, the change will mean the Legislative Council has only eight voting members, increasing the chances of a deadlock and potentially increasing the power of the president of the council.

Speaking last November, Bishop Hillas argued that the change was bad for democracy, saying, "The bill argues for the retention of the bishop’s seat but to remove the vote. However, when contributions are separated from responsibility and accountability, democracy is undermined, and contribution simply becomes commentary."

The word “Sodor” is derived from Norse and means “Southern Isles”, believed to refer to Scotland’s Hebrides Islands.

The Hebrides were at one stage linked to the Isle of Man as part of a medieval Norwegian diocese. While that connection no longer remains, the name “Sodor” has stuck.