Iraqi court rules in favour of Christian woman challenging Muslim religion status

Baghdad, Iraq. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

A court in Iraq has delivered a favourable ruling for a young Christian woman seeking to change her officially registered religion from Islam to Christianity.

The decision has been hailed by religious freedom advocates as a potentially significant step for minority rights in the country.

The woman had been legally classified as Muslim in Iraq’s government records while still a child, even though she grew up in a Christian family.

According to legal advocacy group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) International, which supported the woman’s legal case, the designation stemmed from Iraq’s National Card Law, which states that children must adopt Islam if one parent converts to the religion.

After the woman’s mother remarried a Muslim man following a separation from her biological father, she and her sisters were automatically recorded as Muslims under the law.

After reaching adulthood, the woman launched legal proceedings in January 2025 seeking to have her official records amended to accurately represent her Christian faith.

The court has now approved the request, affirming her right to choose her religion and have that identity accurately recognised in state records.

ADF International says the case could have implications for other Christians and religious minorities facing similar restrictions across Iraq and the wider region.

Director of Advocacy for Global Religious Freedom at ADF International, Kelsey Zorzi said: “Everyone has the fundamental right to choose and live according to their religion.”

She added that no government “should have the power to permanently” impose a religious identity on an individual because of decisions made during childhood or through state policy.

Under Iraqi legal procedures, the ruling is expected to be reviewed by the Federal Court of Cassation, the country’s highest court for personal status matters.

ADF International says a favourable appeal decision could strengthen legal protections for others attempting to challenge state-imposed religious classifications.

The woman’s younger sisters reportedly remain classified as Muslims, although similar legal challenges expect to be mounted when they become adults.

The case has drawn renewed attention to the issue of “state-assigned religion” across parts of the Middle East and Asia such as Iraq, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Egypt, where governments maintain official religious classifications in identity systems and databases.

ADF International says such classifications can affect access to marriage rights, inheritance, education, family law proceedings and the religious status of future children, while also potentially placing non-Muslims under the authority of Sharia courts in certain legal matters.

In some situations, families reportedly avoid listing a parent’s name on official birth records altogether in order to stop an inaccurate religious designation from automatically being transferred to their children, often resulting in further legal and administrative complications.

Across a number of states, among them Iraq, individuals are unable to amend these records even when they no longer reflect their personal beliefs.

ADF International argued that the case has drawn renewed attention to Article 26(2) of Iraq’s National Card Law, with campaigners questioning whether the provision is consistent with constitutional safeguards for religious freedom and international human rights obligations, including protections of the freedom of religion and belief contained in Article 18 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The organisation said it will continue supporting efforts aimed at strengthening religious liberty protections in Iraq and across the region.