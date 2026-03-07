Iraqi Christian complex hit by suspected Iranian drone attack

Drone-damaged Blessed McGivney Apartment Complex, Ankawa, Erbil, in Iraq’s Kurdistan region. (Photo: Chaldean Archdiocese of Erbil)

A Christian community in Iraq has been hit by a drone attack, although “miraculously” there were no reported deaths or even injuries.

As Iran, the US and Israel continue to hurl missiles at each other, many from other countries have been caught in the crossfire.

The Christian-majority quarter of Erbil, Iraq, was hit by one such drone on Wednesday night. While it is not known who launched the attack, it is suspected to be an Iranian drone targeting a nearby US military base or possibly the Erbil International Airport.

Although no-one was harmed, a block of flats owned by the Chaldean Archdiocese of Erbil and the nearby convent of the Chaldean Daughters of Mary Immaculate were both damaged. Fortunately the flats had already been evacuated due to their proximity to the US base.

Chaldean Catholic Archbishop Bashar Warda, of Erbil, told Aid to the Church in Need, “We are now in a time once again where we pray for the solidarity and support from our brothers and sisters around the world.”

The archbishop added that the latest conflict would once again prompt the region’s remaining Christians to consider whether or not to stay. Prior to the US’s 2003 invasion of Iraq, the country’s Christian population is estimated to have been almost one and a half million people.

However, the war, followed by the conflict with ISIS, led to an exodus of Christians, and there are only believed to be around a few hundred thousand remaining.

“When war erupts in the Middle East, we face another erosion, fast or slow. Do we stay? Do our children have a future? ... We fear bombs and uncertainty. Our hope in Jesus is not built on politics but on God’s faithful presence.”

Archbishop Warda’s aide, John Neill, said of Wednesday’s drone attack, “We are very concerned and shocked. War is so indiscriminate. It is miraculous that nobody seems to have been hurt. We pray to the Holy Spirit to help keep everyone safe.”