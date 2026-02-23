Investigation launched into fire at west London church

Firefighters on the scene at King's Hall Methodist Church in Southall. (Photo: London Fire Brigade)

Investigators are working to uncover the cause of a huge fire that tore through a derelict Methodist church in west London on Sunday night.

Around 70 firefighters were called in to tackle the blaze at King's Hall Methodist Church in Southall after being alerted by members of the public at around 9:30pm.

“At the height of the fire, most of the ground floor, second floor and roof were alight,” London Fire Brigade said in a statement.

The flames were brought under control by 12.30am.

The fire has left the historic Grade II listed church severely damaged.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire has not yet been established.

Road closures along South Road between Park Road and High Street remained in place on Monday morning as investigations continue.

The church was designed by architect Sir Alfred Gelder and completed in 1916 before closing in 2013. It had been vacant for a long time before Sunday night's fire.