Investigation launched into fire at west London church

Staff writer
Kings Hall Methodist Church
Firefighters on the scene at King's Hall Methodist Church in Southall. (Photo: London Fire Brigade)

Investigators are working to uncover the cause of a huge fire that tore through a derelict Methodist church in west London on Sunday night. 

Around 70 firefighters were called in to tackle the blaze at King's Hall Methodist Church in Southall after being alerted by members of the public at around 9:30pm.

“At the height of the fire, most of the ground floor, second floor and roof were alight,” London Fire Brigade said in a statement.

The flames were brought under control by 12.30am. 

The fire has left the historic Grade II listed church severely damaged.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire has not yet been established. 

Road closures along South Road between Park Road and High Street remained in place on Monday morning as investigations continue. 

The church was designed by architect Sir Alfred Gelder and completed in 1916 before closing in 2013. It had been vacant for a long time before Sunday night's fire. 

Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
Investigation launched into fire at west London church
Investigation launched into fire at west London church

Investigators are working to uncover the cause of a huge fire that tore through a derelict Methodist church in west London on Sunday night. 

Zia Yusuf says Reform would protect the UK's Christian heritage
Zia Yusuf says Reform would protect the UK's Christian heritage

Reform's home affairs spokesman, Zia Yusuf, has said his party will protect Britain’s Christian heritage if it is voted into power at the next general election. 

Culture change needed to reduce gargantuan abortion numbers, says peer
Culture change needed to reduce gargantuan abortion numbers, says peer

Many women have abortions due to feelings of inadequacy, rather than financial concerns.

Bishop: 10 years on, concerns that led to Brexit have still not been addressed
Bishop: 10 years on, concerns that led to Brexit have still not been addressed

It's not the first time North has spoken of the disconnect between the Church and the working classes.