International community urged to intervene in Sudan as cycle of civil war continues

The Catholic Bishops' Conference for England and Wales has expressed its concern at the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

Sudan has been independent for almost 70 years, but in that time it has had three major civil wars which, combined, account for over four decades of Sudanese history since 1956.

The current civil war has been going on since 2023 and is essentially a conflict between rival warlords. Both sides, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), have been accused of crimes against civilians and both are backed to varying degrees by external powers.

The conflict gained global attention at the end of October when the city of el-Fasher fell to the RSF, following an 18-month siege. RSF forces have been accused of massacring thousands of civilians following the city’s capture.

Bishop Paul Swarbrick, Bishop of Lancaster and the Catholic Church's Lead Bishop for Africa, said of the situation, “The reports from the city of el-Fasher are deeply troubling and call for immediate international attention.

"The situation has become even more dire and there’s no evidence of it moving towards a resolution. From a global perspective, it remains almost a sideshow to other conflicts, and yet the loss of life, widespread suffering, and the number of displaced people is colossal.”

He added, “My overriding sense when I visited the Tigray region of Ethiopia earlier this year is that the effects of Sudan’s tragedy are spreading across international borders in the region and further afield. This is a worrying development.”

The bishop added that Catholic aid agencies, such as CAFOD and Trócaire are doing all they can to alleviate suffering in the region.

“While I am deeply grateful that faith communities continue to work on the ground despite risks, words must now be matched by action – the international community can no longer turn away from the immense human cost of this conflict.

“The Lord does not abandon his people or turn a deaf ear to their cry. We believe in a peace the world cannot give them, even as we pray for an end to the fighting. We must continue to pray for a time of healing.”