How to overcome greed

As Christians, we are familiar with Scripture’s clear warnings about money. We are told that “the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil” (1 Timothy 6:10), and that no one can serve both God and money (Matthew 6:24; Luke 16:13). Yet despite knowing these truths, many of us still find ourselves desiring wealth and possessions.

On one level, this is understandable. We live in a world where money is necessary for survival. It enables us to meet basic needs, provide for our families and friends, and give a helping hand to those in need. Wanting financial stability is not, in itself, sinful.

But if we are honest, our desires often extend beyond what is necessary. They grow into the urge to accumulate more than we need ‘just in case,’ to pursue comfort without sacrifice, or to display success and status. There is no need for shame in acknowledging this tendency - it is part of living in a fallen world. However, when unchecked, this desire subtly shifts into something far more dangerous.

Greed never satisfies (Ecclesiastes 5:10). Instead, it breeds comparison, envy, resentment, division, and injustice. It fuels conflict on both personal and global levels, leading people to hoard rather than share, to protect excess while others go without. What begins as a reasonable concern can quickly become a distorted hunger that harms both ourselves and others.

Remembering Who We Are in Christ

So, if we recognise the danger, how do we overcome greed?

The answer begins with identity.

God is the Creator of all things, and everything in existence ultimately belongs to Him (Psalm 24:1; Genesis 1:1). Yet from the beginning, He entrusted humanity with responsibility over His creation (Genesis 1:26-28). We were designed to be stewards - caretakers who manage what belongs to God for His purposes. Though sin distorted this calling (Genesis 3; Romans 8:20-22; Ecclesiastes 2:18-23), it was restored through Christ.

Jesus is described as the firstborn over all creation, the One through whom and for whom all things were made (Colossians 1:15-17; Hebrews 1:2). Through His life, death and resurrection, those who receive Him have died to their old selves and been reborn, adopted through the Spirit into the family of God (Romans 6:4-6; 2 Corinthians 5:17; Romans 8:15). As beloved children of God, we are heirs - co-heirs with Christ (Romans 8:16-17; Galatians 4:7).

From Scarcity to Abundance

What does all this mean, practically speaking? It means that because the world belongs to God, and we belong to Him, we are no longer living from scarcity. If the Creator and Sustainer of all things is our Father, then everything we truly need is already ours in Him. And if we know we have been given access to all spiritual and physical riches in Christ, why grasp anxiously and desperately for more?

Everything we need - and far more than we could ever ask for - is found in Him (Psalm 23:1). As Jesus reminds us, when we seek first God’s kingdom and His righteousness, our needs are not overlooked but graciously provided for, according to His perfect will and love (Matthew 6:25-34; Philippians 4:19; Ephesians 3:20; 1 John 5:14; Romans 8:32).

Stewards, not Owners

But it does not stop there. This identity also reshapes how we understand what we already have. Everything we possess also belongs to God. As Scripture declares, “For from Him and through Him and for Him are all things” (Romans 11:36).

We are stewards, not owners, and stewards do not live for themselves. What they manage is entrusted to them for the good of others and the glory of their master (Matthew 25:14-30). What we have, therefore, is not meant to be consumed for ourselves alone, but to be used to bless others (1 Peter 4:10). Even in the Lord’s Prayer, the request for daily bread comes after the prayer for God’s kingdom to come on earth - reminding us that our provision is always tied to God’s purposes, and that what sustains us is also meant to serve His kingdom (Matthew 6:9-11).

And when we live this way, giving freely and stewarding faithfully, it brings joy both to those who receive and to our own hearts, and it becomes an offering that pleases God (Acts 20:35; 2 Corinthians 9:7; Philippians 4:18).

Final Thoughts

Overcoming greed is not easy. In fact, it is something none of us can do by sheer willpower. But with God, what feels impossible becomes possible. Through daily prayer, Scripture, and openness to the Holy Spirit, our hearts are slowly reshaped. Our identity in Christ becomes more secure, and our trust in the Father deepens. With that strength from above, we can truly let go.

Dear reader, you are a child of God and your Father is generous. When we truly believe that, then we become free to live with open hands rather than clenched fists.