How to break free from perfectionism

Perfectionism. The world constantly tells us to show up as our best selves, leaving little room for mistakes or vulnerability. As Christians, we face an added layer of pressure, knowing that Scripture says, “Be perfect, therefore, as your Heavenly Father is perfect” (Matthew 5:48).

This can lead us into a relentless cycle: setting impossibly high standards, striving to meet them, and then falling short. Each failure feeds into self-pity or loathing, and the only way we know how to escape is by climbing yet another ladder of unreachable expectations. Sound familiar?

Why We Struggle

At our core, we are flawed beings. As Christians, we understand that our sinfulness is why we need Christ in the first place. Romans 3:23 says, “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” The truth is, God never expected us to be perfect in our own strength. From the very beginning, He designed us to find completion in Him. Jesus says in John 15:5, “I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me, you can do nothing.”

This is why grace exists. Through Jesus Christ, God extended a gift we could never earn - a perfect Saviour who fulfilled what we never could. His sacrifice paid for our sins, and through Him, we have the opportunity to become whole. The Bible says in 2 Corinthians 5:21, “God made Him who had no sin to be sin for us, so that in Him, we might become the righteousness of God.”

But even as redeemed believers, there is still work to be done. The good news? This transformation is not ours to achieve alone.

Grace, Not Perfectionism

The Holy Spirit plays a crucial role in our spiritual journey. He intercedes for us, filling up our inadequacies by cleansing and refining us from the inside out (Romans 8: 26 and John 14: 26). It’s not about striving to meet impossible standards on our own, it’s about continually going to Christ to have our “feet washed,” (John 3:16) as He instructed His disciples. Titus 3:5 says “…He saved us through the washing of rebirth and renewal by the Holy Spirit.”

This mindset - that we must do something flawlessly to earn love or rewards - is rooted in Satan’s worldly lies. It fosters self-reliance and arrogance, making us forget that everything we have achieved is by the grace of God.

But here’s the beautiful reality: God’s love has no conditions. He embraces us, flaws and all, and His grace is freely given. It is crucial to remember that there is nothing we could ever do to earn God’s grace. Ephesians 2:8-9 say, “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith – and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God – not by works, so that no one can boast.”

The Call to True Perfection

When Jesus calls us to be perfect (Matthew 5:48), it’s not a demand for self-made excellence. Instead, it’s an invitation to allow God’s perfection to shine through us. We are reminded in 2 Corinthians 12:9 that God’s grace is sufficient for us, for His power is made perfect in our weakness. This happens when we love Him with all our heart. How? By:

Seeking to know His word deeply.

Giving room for His Holy Spirit to mould you closer to the perfect image of Christ through consistent prayer.

Allowing yourself to be filled by and live out God’s grace through mentorship, fellowship, and servitude with other believers.

The more we depend on God’s grace, the more we desire to obey Him. And as we obey, we learn to lean even more on His grace - a beautiful, continuous cycle.

Embrace Vulnerability

It’s okay to stumble. It’s okay to feel weak. Mistakes are not the enemy; they are reminders of our need for God’s love and forgiveness. True perfection isn’t about flawless performance - it’s about fully accepting the grace of God and letting Him perfect us through His Spirit. Remember, with God, we can surpass all standards and expectations. All the skills, talents, and positions that we have been blessed with are all meant to be used to glorify God’s perfection. This is how we break free from the chains of perfectionism. Let go of the pressure to achieve on your own.