How faith and boxing are helping young people choose a different path

(Photo: Christian Boxing Alliance)

New figures show that London recorded its lowest number of homicides in more than a decade last year, with 97 people killed in the capital, down from 109 the previous year. Teenage homicide has also fallen to its joint lowest level in almost 30 years, with just eight teenage victims recorded in 2025 - a 73 per cent reduction since 2021.

While police credit tougher enforcement and new technology for part of this progress, churches and community groups working on the ground argue that lasting change comes through prevention, mentoring, and hope.

One such initiative is the Christian Boxing Alliance, a South London-based programme that uses boxing as a tool to steer young people away from violence and towards discipline, purpose, and faith.

Christian Today highlighted a similar boxing mission taking place in Exeter last year, where recovering addicts and people seeking to overcome anger issues found support and a pathway to change.

The capital’s Christian Boxing Alliance is led by Darrel McLeish, a man whose own life was transformed through boxing and Christianity. He explained how the sport helped him redirect anger that might otherwise have led him down a destructive path.

“Boxing helped me get on top of my aggression and find Christ. You don’t need weapons. You deal with it in the ring, you shake hands at the end, and it’s done. It humbles you very quickly and teaches discipline, control, and respect.”

McLeish added: “God has done good things in my life, and I want to show the young people that He can do the same for them.”

Since its launch, the Christian Boxing Alliance has worked with more than 150 young people, many of whom have grown up surrounded by the threat of knife crime. Among them is 21-year-old Nathan Varlet, who described how violence was a constant presence in his community.

“From a very early age, you’d hear it about a lot… local teenagers got stabbed,” he said.

Varlet believes boxing taught him something vital that many young people struggle with - emotional control.

“The moment you act out of emotion, that’s when you lose all sense of technique,” he explained. “In real life, a lot of people act on how they feel in that moment and later regret it.”

He added: “If they could manage that emotion at the time, it could have saved them their whole life.”

Beyond the physical training, Varlet said the supportive atmosphere of the club made a lasting difference. After years of low self-esteem, he found encouragement and confidence through the programme, describing it as a place where “there’s always someone to talk to”.

The impact of the Christian Boxing Alliance has also been recognised by figures from the wider boxing and Christian communities. Former professional boxer, TV pundit and Christian Gary Logan believes initiatives like this play a meaningful role in reducing violence.

“There’s no coincidence that the levels of violence have dropped because they now have that outlet,” he told Premier. “They’re learning discipline, gaining self-esteem, and that confidence radiates towards others in their group.”

The work of the Alliance reflects a broader movement of church-led outreach across London. Programmes such as Operation Forgiveness, run by London City Mission, focus on engaging young people who may have little or no connection with church.

Efrem Buckle, deputy director of thought leadership and training at London City Mission, said: “Often, 95% of young people don’t have connection with church. We meet them where they are, on their terms, with a message that’s accessible.”

He added: “The more salty an influence we have in the city, the more we can expect to see change… God is able to work through us and through our prayers in ways that would see those numbers come down further still.”

In recognition of its work, the Christian Boxing Alliance was nominated last year for the Cinnamon Incubator project, which highlights church-led initiatives tackling social challenges in local communities.

Looking ahead, McLeish hopes the project can expand and continue its mission.

“My hope is to grow the Alliance across the country,” he said, “to give young people in every city the same opportunity I had to channel aggression, learn discipline, and encounter Christ.”

Find out more here: https://christianboxingalliance.co.uk/