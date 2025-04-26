Why Christian hope is different from all other hopes

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Do you wake up excited for the day ahead? The week? The year? Or has life dulled your expectations? Maybe even good news doesn’t move you anymore because it’s filtered through a lens of cynicism and weariness. Maybe you feel jaded. Maybe you’ve lost hope.

And honestly? I can’t blame you.

One look at the world can be enough to break your heart: wars rage, lies go unchecked, people are rejected, neglected, and abandoned. There’s distrust, injustice, and pain at nearly every turn. It’s easy - too easy - to become numb.

But even in all this darkness, one question remains: without hope, what are we living for?

Hope is the difference between life and death. What we anchor our hope in makes all the difference. And as Christians, our hope must be anchored in one person: Jesus Christ.

Why Jesus?

You may have heard the Gospel before, but let me ask you honestly: Do you truly believe that Jesus is the Son of God? That He came to Earth, lived a sinless life, died on a cross, and rose again - conquering death and offering us salvation and eternal life?

If you do, then you understand why our hope must come from Jesus. He is the bridge from death to life. We were destined for eternal separation from God, but “God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16).

Through Jesus, death is not the end. It’s the beginning of eternity with God.

Living as people of hope

Through Christ, the Kingdom of God has already begun here on Earth. When we place our hope in Him, His Kingdom lives in us (Luke 17:20-21). And that means we’re not meant to turn away from the world’s brokenness, we’re called to confront it.

We aren’t just saved from something; we’re saved for something.

Because we’ve been saved by Jesus, are being transformed daily by the Holy Spirit, and have the promise of eternity with God—even in full awareness of our sinful nature—we are called to share this hope with others - being lights in the darkness, salt on the earth, ambassadors of hope (1 Peter 1:3-4, 2 Corinthians 3:18; Matthew 5:13-16; 2 Corinthians 5:20).

We carry the hope of restoration, just as God does (Romans 8:19-21). And we must share it.

Scripture says in 1 Peter 3:15, “But in your hearts revere Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have.”

We should be the change we want to see in this world.

Faith. Hope. Love.

Hang on, how can you have hope without faith? Or even deeper, how can you have faith without experiencing God’s love?

Paul writes in 1 Corinthians 13:13, “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.” Jesus endured the cross because He trusted in the Father’s love - a love strong enough to conquer death and restore this world. He hoped that one day we would come to understand just how deeply we are loved.

Hope has a name

Hope isn’t just wishful thinking. It’s rooted in truth – the Word of God. We must return to the Word of God daily to renew our hope (Romans 15:4; Romans 10:17). It reminds us of His unwavering and unconditional love, which builds up our faith (Lamentations 3:22-23). And from that hope flows true joy, peace, comfort, and strength (Isaiah 40:31).

Our hope is anchored in the unchanging character of Jesus. Therefore, because “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever,” (Hebrews 13:8), the hope we have in Him “does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured out into our hearts through the Holy Spirit, who has been given to us” (Romans 5:5).

You may know the TV series, The Sandman. Although it isn’t a Christian series, it delivers a surprisingly profound moment in its first season. Lucifer asks Morpheus, “What could possibly be more powerful than anti-life?” Without hesitation, he answers: “Hope.”

Hope brings life. Hope works miracles. Hope transforms hearts and entire nations.Hope is how we resist becoming numb. Jesus is hope.

So, will you choose hope today?