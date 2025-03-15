Gyles Brandreth joins campaign to end avoidable sight loss

Staff writer
CBM Christian Blind Mission
A modern-day tragedy: millions of people around the world are living with avoidable sight loss. (Photo: CBM UK)

Writer and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth has thrown his support behind a Christian charity's campaign to end avoidable sight loss.

CBM UK seeks to promote “global disability inclusion” and its current World in Focus campaign is aiming to help the 1.1 billion people across the globe who are at risk of suffering avoidable sight loss.

Of the one in eight people around the world who suffer from sight loss, it is believed that 90 per cent of them could have avoided the condition were they able to access solutions such as cataract surgery or even a simple pair of glasses.

The new campaign aims to provide eye care for those living in some of the poorest places on the earth, with Nepal and Nigeria being particular targets.

Nepal is believed to have the highest rate of sight loss in the world, with one in five affected. Most eye care facilities in the county are located in the cities, leaving millions of rural people unable to receive care.

Brandreth said, “For millions of people across the world, in countries like Nigeria and Nepal, affording and accessing basic eye care can be out of reach. Imagine losing your sight just because you can’t afford treatment. It’s simply not right.

“That’s why I’m a passionate supporter of CBM UK and their World in Focus campaign.”

Also throwing her support behind the campaign is the founder of Specsavers, Dame Mary Perkins, who described the work of CBM UK as “lifechanging”.

One person whose life changed was 12-year-old Jamala from Nigeria, who said, “Some of my classmates would call me a blind girl. I am very happy now. I can see with both eyes, and my vision is much clearer than before.”

Following assistance from CBM UK, Jamala is now able to write without assistance and wishes to become a doctor specialising in eye care.

Gyles Brandreth joins campaign to end avoidable sight loss
