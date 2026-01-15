Greenland bishop urges calm in the face of US aggression

Robert Parr
Nuuk, Greenland
Nuuk, Greenland's capital. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Four years ago, despite rising tension, few people believed a Russian invasion of Ukraine would actually happen. In those innocent days it would also have sounded far-fetched to suggest that the US would try to annex, possibly militarily, Greenland.

Now churches in Greenland are reporting “widespread anxiety” among their congregations that some form of US action may occur.

Bishop Paneeraq Siegstad Munk, of the Diocese of Greenland, told the World Council of Churches that Greenland is "not for sale".

She said she is praying for peace in an uncertain world.

”It is critical to stay calm in a situation like this. Prayers heal and give meaning. We pray each Sunday for the Kingdom of Denmark and the autonomous government of Greenland," she said. 

She continued, ”People are clearly worried. This is a question of human rights, dignity, and respecting international laws and treaties. 

"We are a small people, but we are not invisible. Our future is not something to be decided over our heads."

Potential US military action against Greenland would likely have dire implications for NATO, as one NATO member would be invading the territory of another, potentially requiring all other NATO members to side with Denmark.

The closest NATO has ever come to such an incident was during the Cyprus crisis of 1974, in which Turkey militarily intervened against a pro-Greek government. While Cyprus was not a NATO member at the time, Turkey and Greece were and their forces did engage in combat on the island.

In response to the ongoing crisis, Bishop Munk said it was important to work across borders. She urged American citizens to contact their elected representatives and make clear that they support the right of Greenlanders to self-determination.

She added, "We have language, culture, ancestors, children, and a future tied to this place. We are people, not property. Greenland is not land to be bought. It is our home and it is not for sale.”

Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
Church magazines still reaching tens of thousands
Church magazines still reaching tens of thousands

Local church magazines – printed on paper – are still reaching tens of thousands of readers, despite the massive impact of the web, social media and online communications.

Cultivating the fruit of the Spirit: faithfulness that anchors and endures
Cultivating the fruit of the Spirit: faithfulness that anchors and endures

What better way to begin the year than by grounding ourselves in a virtue that steadies the soul, anchors hope, and teaches us how to remain rooted when circumstances shift?

Nicaraguan pastor held arbitrarily for nearly six months is released
Nicaraguan pastor held arbitrarily for nearly six months is released

One of several others arrested alongside Pastor Judy Palacios Vargas tragically died in custody.

Rose Docherty abortion buffer zone hearing delayed until February
Rose Docherty abortion buffer zone hearing delayed until February

The US State Department has taken an interest in the case.