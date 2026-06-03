Goma bishop calls for aid and prayer in face of Ebola crisis

Staff writer
Rt Rev Martin Gordon and colleagues
Rt Rev Martin Gordon and colleagues (Photo: CMS)

Martin Gordon, Bishop of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has asked for prayer and international support as the country battles its 17th outbreak of Ebola in 50 years.

An outbreak was officially declared on 15 May, with the World Health Organisation declaring it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) two days later. So far it is estimated that around 250 people have been killed by the disease, with the number of suspected cases rising to over 1,000.

The DRC is dealing not only with the outbreak of the disease, but with ongoing civil conflict and high levels of mistrust towards the authorities and misinformation. Last year, Goma became the scene of fierce fighting, with M23 rebels taking the city from government forces.

The World Council of Churches has called for a ceasefire between the warring parties, while on the ground, local churches are doing what they can to combat misinformation and promote good hygiene practices.

Bishop Gordon said, “The church is on the frontline. We are at the heart of every village and community, and we are one of the few institutions still trusted to tell the truth.”

Despite the frequency with which the DRC has been hit by Ebola, many people in the country, not only do not know how best to deal with it, but are sceptical that it even exists.

Bishop Gordon said, "During the last outbreak, there were nearly 500 attacks against health facilities and 25 frontline medical staff were killed. Already, two Ebola treatment centres have been set on fire.”

Speaking to the Church Mission Society (CMS), the bishop asked for continued prayer as well as financial support to help equip medical facilities and educational programmes by churches and schools.

Andy Roberts, CEO of CMS, said, "Bishop Martin and other church leaders like him have shown extraordinary courage.

"When a health crisis of this magnitude strikes an area already experiencing socio-political vulnerability, the Church is often the primary safety net. They are not fleeing the danger; they are moving toward it with love, practical help and hope.

"We urgently ask the global community to lift them up in prayer, for protection over church workers, wisdom in stopping the spread, and for the necessary medical resources to reach the region swiftly."

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