Genius with highest IQ in the world embraces Christianity

YoungHoon Kim (Photo: Facebook)

YoungHoon Kim, officially recognised as the man with the world’s highest IQ, has made a public profession of Christian faith, declaring on social media that “Jesus Christ is God”.

Kim, whose IQ is verified at 276 by the Official World Record and organisations associated with Guinness World Records, posted on X this week, stating: “As the world’s highest IQ record holder, I believe that Jesus Christ is God, the way and the truth and the life.”

In subsequent comments, Kim emphasised that his belief in Christ is not merely a personal conviction but one grounded in reason. “Christ is my logic,” he wrote. He also expressed a desire to use his public platform to lead others to God.

Though known globally for his intelligence and achievements in science and technology, Kim has long held a personal interest in theology. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Christian Theology from Yonsei University in Seoul, which he describes as one of the best decisions of his life. “Theology,” he said, “is the ultimate discipline of all fields of study.”

Kim has previously shared reflections on the afterlife that blend scientific reasoning with spiritual belief. In a video posted earlier this year, he argued that belief in life after death does not contradict science. “Our consciousness is not just brain activity, but it is something deeper,” he said. “Quantum physics says that information never disappears. Never. It only changes in form. If our consciousness is quantum information, it may continue after the body is gone.”

He compared the brain to a local device and the afterlife to cloud storage, proposing that human consciousness may not be confined solely to the physical body. “Quantum entanglement suggests that our consciousness is part of a bigger system beyond the physical world,” he added. He even suggested that life might be part of a simulation governed by a higher-dimensional being. “If reality is part of something bigger, then death is not the end, but a transition.”

Kim’s intellectual credentials are extensive. In addition to his IQ record, he is the founder and CEO of NeuroStory, a South Korean company developing digital brain health solutions using artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data and nanotechnology. The company has received recognition from the South Korean government for its innovative work in neuroscience and healthcare.

He also founded the United Sigma Intelligence Association, a global organisation for the world’s most gifted minds. Notable members have include Richard Dawkins and Neil deGrasse Tyson. Kim also established the Intellectual Hall of Fame, where figures such as Elon Musk, Stephen Hawking, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett have been inducted.

Despite moving in elite scientific and technological circles, Kim’s affirmation of Christian belief is clear and unequivocal. He insists that science and faith are not in conflict but are instead partners in the search for ultimate truth.

“Science is growing now, and we are learning more about consciousness and reality,” he said. “Our death is not destruction, but change and shift. Humanity will keep searching for the truth about what comes after.”