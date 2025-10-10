Franklin Graham's 'God Loves You Tour' to come to Manchester next year

Franklin Graham preaching at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday 22nd June 2024. (Photo: BGEA)

The Rev Franklin Graham has announced that he will be returning to Britain next year for the continuation of the “God Loves You Tour”.

The tour, which is run by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), last came to Britain in June, when Franklin stopped in London for an evening at the ExCeL that was filled to overflowing.

This time, however, the tour will be heading north to Manchester. The event will be free to enter and will take place at Co-op Live on 3 October 2026.

The news of next year’s visit was welcomed by local pastor, Reji Varghese, who said, "Manchester is a vibrant city where people from many nations live and work together. Amidst this diversity and our differences, there is one unifying hope for all—God’s Son, Jesus Christ.

"The upcoming God Loves You Tour is a powerful opportunity to share His love, bring healing, and transform lives across our city."

The BGEA said that it wanted to bring comfort to those who have suffered as a result of terrorist attacks in the city. The group said it had deployed crisis-trained chaplains to Manchester following the recent killing of two people at a synagogue by Jihad al-Shamie, 35, who police said had claimed allegiance to ISIS.

In 2019 Manchester was the scene of another Islamist terrorist attack when a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured hundreds more at an Ariana Grande concert. Many of the victims were children and young people.

Speaking of his planned trip to Manchester, Graham said, "We bring a message of hope for all people. We want to share the Good News that God loves and cares for the people of this great city and has a plan and a purpose for their lives."

Since 2022, the God Love’s You Tour has visited Britain eight times, with events also held at Liverpool, Birmingham, Glasgow, Sheffield and South Wales.

It is estimated that the June event in London was attended by around 17,000 people, with security reportedly having to turn people away as the venue was packed. Hundreds of people responded to the call to accept God’s love.



Rev Jeremiah Dawood, who leads one of the churches involved in the tour in London, said, "I thank God for Rev Franklin Graham’s faithful ministry and the God Loves You Tours, which have left a lasting impact on countless lives in the UK. We look forward with great anticipation to his return and to all that God will continue to do through this mission."



