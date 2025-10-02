Christians praying for Jewish community after deadly synagogue attack in Manchester

Heaton Park Synagogue (Photo: Google Maps)

Christians are praying for the Jewish community in the UK after a deadly attack on a synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

At least two people are dead after the car and stabbing attack on Heaton Park Synagogue in the Crumpsall suburb of Manchester on Thursday morning. Three more members of the public are in a serious condition.

A third person thought to be the suspect was shot by police and is believed to be dead.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: “Police were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on Middleton Road, Crumpsall, at 9.31am by a member of the public, stating he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public and one man had been stabbed.”

The statement continued: “Shots were fired by Greater Manchester Police firearms officers at 9.38am. One man has been shot, believed to be the offender."

The Bishop of Manchester, Dr David Walker, said he was "deeply shocked and saddened" by the attack.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected – the victims, their families, and the wider Jewish community – especially on this sacred day of Yom Kippur," he said.

“Such acts of violence have no place in our communities. Manchester is a city built on diversity, mutual respect, and unity.

"As we showed after the horrific terrorist attack of 2017, the way we defy those who seek to sow seeds of hatred in our community, is to draw closer to one another in love. Hate can never defeat hate, only love can conquer hate.

“Today, we stand in solidarity with our Jewish neighbours and reaffirm our shared commitment to peace and safety for all. I commend the swift response of the emergency services and offer my full support to those working to bring healing and justice in the wake of this tragedy.

“Let us continue to pray for those injured, for the community in grief, and for the courage to stand together against hatred in all its forms.”

Bishop of London, Dame Sarah Mullally, called the attack "devastating" and said that an "attack on a place of worship is an attack on all people of faith".

"My prayers are with all those affected by the devastating attack on a synagogue in Manchester today – especially on this holy day of Yom Kippur," she said.

"Today and every day, we stand side-by-side with the Jewish community against all forms of antisemitism.

"An attack on a place of worship is an attack on all people of faith, and the bonds that bind us together.

"Hatred cannot be allowed to extinguish the light of compassion, and no act of terror can silence the call to peace. Our shared humanity is greater than any force that seeks to tear it apart.

The Council of Christians and Jews described the attack as "horrifying".

"Our thoughts are with all affected: the victims first and foremost, the Jewish community in Manchester in particular and around the UK, and all who responded quickly and bravely," it said.

The World Prayer Centre has asked people to join them in praying for the Jewish community in Manchester and across the UK.

The attack comes at a time when many Jews in the UK say they feel unsafe, with antisemitism on the rise since the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was "appalled" by the attack and promised to ramp up security at synagogues. He is flying home early from a meeting of European leaders in Copenhagen to chair an emergency meeting.

“The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific.”

King Charles said he and Queen Camilla were "deeply shocked and saddened" to hear about the attack.

"Especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community," he said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services."