Francis Chan apologises for past endorsements of fallen ministry leaders

Francis Chan (Photo: YouTube/Moody Bible Institute)

Pastor and New York Times–bestselling author Francis Chan has issued a public apology acknowledging that his past endorsements of Mike Bickle and other Christian leaders who were later disgraced by scandal contributed to confusion, hurt and broken trust within the Church.

In a statement published through his ministry, Crazy Love, Chan said he has been convicted in recent days by biblical passages warning that people will give an account for “every careless word,” prompting him to reflect on his own speech and leadership after more than four decades of teaching the Bible.

The California-based pastor said he has faced criticism for responding slowly or not responding publicly when controversies emerge, stating that his first reactions often include pride, self-preservation, hurt or anger. He said he has tried to restrain those responses and speak only in ways that offer grace to those who hear.

He said he has received repeated requests in recent years to publicly address leaders he once endorsed who were later exposed for wrongdoing.

Over his 40 years in ministry, he said he has seen “hundreds of leaders fall,” with scandals involving immorality, false prophecies and greed.

"Each time, it feels like a kick in the stomach," Chan wrote. "Years of immorality are uncovered, false prophesies are exposed, or greed is brought to light."

Chan said Scripture teaches that when a leader falls, the sin should be exposed publicly so others are not misled. At the same time, he said modern expectations for public denunciations differ from earlier eras of ministry, when it was assumed that prior endorsements no longer applied once wrongdoing became known.

“For the sake of clarity, please know that of course I do not continue to endorse people like Mike Bickle (founder of the International House of Prayer Kansas City) who have been caught in unrepentant immorality,” Chan said. He added that if he issued a public statement each time he realized he had trusted someone wrongly, the list would be “very, very long," adding that he doesn't believe it is a "biblical mandate" for everyone to "weigh in" any time a ministry scandal is exposed.

"I understand that some people see it as apathetic or irresponsible to refrain from commenting on these situations," Chan stated. "But I would ask you to consider that after issues have been disclosed about someone, there may be some of us who remain silent, not because we don't care, but because we believe there is already too much focus and discussion about these people. I've seen leaders get pressured by others to say things that God may not be leading them to say. I have fallen into this trap as well."

Chan acknowledged that his previous support of leaders who later proved untrustworthy contributed to the pain experienced by fellow Christians.

“I know that my endorsements of leaders who have later fallen have added to the hurt and heartbreak experienced by the Body, and for this, I sincerely apologize,” he said.

He addressed a specific remark he made in 2021 defending Bickle, saying he regretted previously calling people “so foolish” for abandoning the leader because they had “heard something from a friend.” Chan said that the comment referred to theological disagreements circulating at the time, but now recognizes it could have discouraged people with legitimate concerns.

A second statement accompanying Chan’s apology came from the network elders of We Are Church, an entity founded by Chan. In that statement, Kevin Kim, Rob Zabala, Sean Brakey and Joe Moore said Chan had no knowledge of hidden moral failure when he associated with or endorsed the leaders involved.

The elders said Chan’s public words carried influence and that some of those statements unintentionally gave credibility to leaders who later proved deeply untrustworthy. They apologized for the confusion, hurt and loss of trust that resulted.

They also acknowledged the victims of abuse connected to those leaders, writing that protecting vulnerable people and confronting abuse must take priority over protecting reputations or institutions.

The statements address questions surrounding Chan’s relationship with Bickle of IHOPKC, which attracted a global following for teachings on prayer and prophetic ministry.

Chan and the elders said that before working with Bickle, Chan had conversations with Bickle’s wife, IHOPKC leaders and other pastors who had known him for decades, and the consistent testimony he received described Bickle as a man of strong character and devotion.

They said Chan also consulted ministry leaders outside the charismatic tradition before agreeing to speak at an IHOPKC event and heard no concerns about Bickle’s character at that time. The elders said they reviewed public criticisms of IHOPKC but found no verifiable evidence of moral misconduct before 2023.

Allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse of power involving Bickle surfaced in the fall of 2023, leading to investigations and public scrutiny of the ministry.

Bickle acknowledged “inappropriate behavior” in December 2023 while denying more serious sexual allegations. A 68-page report later released by the independent sexual abuse investigation firm Firefly concluded that Bickle used predatory tactics and spiritual manipulation to sexually abuse at least 17 females, including minors.

The report also described sexual misconduct allegations involving other individuals connected to IHOPKC and identified 16 accused staff members implicated in such claims.

Sam Storms, pastor emeritus of Bridgeway Church in Oklahoma City and a longtime friend of Bickle, publicly apologized in February 2025 for defending the ministry leader over many years.

Storms said he had once considered Bickle one of his closest friends, but changed his view after speaking with Deborah Perkins, one of Bickle’s alleged victims, in August 2023.

Chan said he first heard the allegations about Bickle in 2023 and traveled with Storms to confront him in person, but Bickle refused the meeting.

