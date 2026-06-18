Festival celebrates Anglesey pilgrimage route

Staff writer
St Gwenfaen’s Well
St Gwenfaen’s Well (Photo: Diocese of Bangor)

The Diocese of Bangor has announced a festival celebrating a 57-mile pilgrimage route on the island of Anglesey.

The route, known as Llwybr Cybi a Seiriol (The Cybi and Seiriol Path) takes its inspiration from the story of two sixth-century saints, Cybi and Seiriol who are said to have set up religious communities at opposite ends of the island.

While Cybi was in Holyhead, Seiriol was in Penmon. The pair would meet for prayer and fellowship in the centre of the island.

The pilgrimage route begins at St Cybi’s Church in Holyhead, which is located within the walls of an old Roman fort. Passing along the coast the route reaches Rhoscolyn, home to St Gwenfaen’s Well, which according to legend could cure mental problems.

The route also takes in Wales’ last working windmill in Melin Llynon and a Neolithic burial chamber believed to be over 5,000 years old. Following on from that, pilgrims can climb Bwrdd Arthur, a hill fort dating back to the Iron Age.

The route ends at Penmon Priory and St Seiriol’s Holy Well.

The festival celebrating the route will take place from 3-5 July and will include a choral music performance, historical tours of some of the key locations, a Sunday pilgrimage service at St Cybi’s Church and a range of other activities.

Events are free to attend but many require advanced booking.

John Harvey , Archdeacon of Anglesey, commented, "We're seeing growing interest in pilgrimage across Wales because of programmes like BBC Pilgrimage.

"Many people know Anglesey's coastline, but fewer know the stories of the churches and saints found along the way.

"The festival is an opportunity to bring those stories to a wider audience. We hope it will encourage more people to visit the churches and communities that make this route a truly special pilgrimage experience."

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