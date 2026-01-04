Evangelical churches continue to grow across Spain

(Photo: Unsplash)

Spain’s evangelical community continues to expand its physical presence, with the number of evangelical churches reaching 4,763 in 2025, according to new figures published by the Observatory of Religious Pluralism.

The data points to steady growth among religious minorities in Spain, even as comprehensive national statistics on personal religious belief remain limited.

Instead, analysts say changes in the country’s religious makeup are most clearly reflected in the rising number of registered worship spaces.

The Observatory, which operates under the Pluralism and Coexistence Foundation, has tracked minority places of worship across Spain for nearly twenty years.

Its latest update, reported in Evangelical Focus, shows that evangelical Christianity is now the most established minority faith in terms of worship sites, with numbers edging closer to the 5,000 mark nationwide.

Catalonia hosts the largest concentration of evangelical churches, with 1,010 locations recorded. Madrid follows with 855, while Andalusia has 744 evangelical places of worship. The Valencian Community ranks fourth, with 510 sites.

Overall, the Observatory reports continued growth in spaces used by minority faiths across Spain.

Catholic churches remain dominant, numbering 22,922, but evangelical and Muslim places of worship - now nearing 2,000 - represent a steadily increasing share of the religious infrastructure.

The figures come amid broader shifts in Spain’s religious identity.

The Pluralism and Coexistence Foundation recently published its 2025 Barometer on Religion and Beliefs in Spain, which highlights a significant rise in religious non-affiliation.

According to the study, 42% of the population do not associate with any faith, including those who describe themselves as indifferent, agnostic or atheist.

Catholicism remains the largest group at 46% among those who do profess a faith, while only 8% identify with other religious traditions.

Despite ongoing secularisation, the report notes that minority religions continue to gain visibility, contributing to an increasingly diverse religious landscape.

At the same time, data from the Centre for Sociological Research suggests that religious beliefs have steadied over the past year, with few major shifts recorded.

Together, the findings point to a Spain that is both more secular and more religiously diverse than in previous decades.