EU bishops call for urgent action to protect Syrian Christians and build lasting peace

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

EU bishops have released a statement conveying deep concern over the ongoing suffering of the Syrian people, particularly the plight of Christian communities.

In a statement, Mgr Mariano Crociata, President of the Commission of the Bishops' Conferences of the European Union (COMECE), called on the EU and the international community to take decisive measures to protect the vulnerable and facilitate long-term peacebuilding in Syria.

Syria has been engulfed in a humanitarian catastrophe for over a decade. What began in 2011 as part of the Arab Spring, with protests against President Bashar al-Assad's authoritarian rule, quickly escalated into a brutal civil war. The conflict has been driven by sectarian divisions, foreign interventions, and the rise of extremist groups like ISIS, leaving the country in ruins.

With hundreds of thousands dead and millions displaced, Syria now faces one of the worst refugee crises in modern history.

Emphasising the adverse effects on Christian communities, Mgr Crociata stated, "The people of Syria, regardless of their religious or ethnic background, have faced unimaginable hardships, including displacement, poverty and the destruction of their homes, livelihoods, and communities.

"In particular, I wish to draw attention to the plight of Christian communities in Syria, which have been an integral and essential part of the history and culture of the region for centuries and are now struggling to maintain their historical continuity in their homeland.

"The erosion of Christian communities would be a tragic loss not only for Syria but also for the stability of the region and the world."

In response, COMECE has urged the EU and the international community to acknowledge the vulnerabilities of Christian communities and other at-risk groups, including women, children, the elderly, persons with disabilities, and religious minorities.

Accordingly, the organisation has called for both immediate humanitarian assistance and long-term strategies for peacebuilding, reconstruction, and reconciliation, which include supporting economic recovery, fostering equal citizenship and promoting dialogue.

COMECE also reaffirmed the Church's commitment to supporting Syrian refugees and displaced persons. It urged the EU and its member states to create conditions that allow for the safe and voluntary return of refugees to their homes.

Concluding his statement, Mgr Crociata said, "As bishops of the European Union, we stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Syria, especially the Christian communities who have borne witness to their faith in Our Lord in the face of immense adversity.

"We call on all people of goodwill to pray for peace in Syria and to work tirelessly for a future where all Syrians can live in freedom, security, and hope."