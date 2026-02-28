Danny Kruger says Britain is 'suffering' because of damage done by sexual revolution

Danny Kruger

Reform UK's Danny Kruger has said Britain is “suffering” as a result of what he described as a “totally unregulated sexual economy”, arguing that political leaders have an important part to play in strengthening marriage and family life.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the evangelical Christian suggested that the sexual revolution had weakened the social framework traditionally provided by marriage, contributing to instability in families and declining birth rates.

“Marriage traditionally was the means by which sexual relations between men and women were regulated,” he told The Telegraph. “I think we are suffering from having a totally unregulated sexual economy.”

Mr Kruger, who defected from the Conservative Party last year and is now involved in Reform UK’s preparations for government, said political parties have “a limited but important” role in shaping the cultural and policy environment around family life.

He argued that while private relationships should be a matter of personal choice, government policy plays a significant role in setting the broader framework.

“I’d like the framework to be more pro-social. If you want – most people do want – to settle down with one person to have children, we should make that easier,” he told the newspaper.

Mr Kruger indicated that Reform UK would pursue policies aimed at encouraging higher birth rates, arguing that the current system creates financial disincentives for families and is “totally dysfunctional”. Policies under consideration include whether taxation should be structured around households instead of individuals.

“We want people to have more children, and we think the Government should get behind that wish,” he said.

The East Wiltshire MP was among the critics of no-fault divorce, introduced in 2022, which removed the requirement of citing desertion, unreasonable behaviour, or adultery in divorce applications.

Mr Kruger said it “basically means that your vows don’t matter”, although he acknowledged reversing it was unlikely to become party policy.

Reform recently said it would reinstate the two‑child benefit cap if elected.