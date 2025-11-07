Creation Fest faces closure amid £60,000 deficit appeal

(Photo: Creation Fest)

One of Cornwall’s best-known Christian festivals, Creation Fest, has issued an urgent appeal for financial support as it faces potential closure within the next year.

The long-running summer event, which combines music, Bible teaching and family activities, says it is battling the “change and challenge” of the past 12 months, leaving it with a deficit of £60,000.

In a statement, organisers said: “We’ve had to navigate a lot. Change of leadership and core team, changes in financial support, lower income generally and rising running costs to name a few.

“But despite all that, by the grace of God, Creation Fest 2025 was an amazing time where once again we saw God move in a powerful way.”

The festival, held annually at the Royal Cornwall Showground near Wadebridge, has been a highlight of the Christian calendar in the South West for more than two decades. However, organisers have warned that imminent closure is now a “stark reality” unless urgent funds are raised.

They say £60,000 is needed to clear current debts, while a further £100,000 would secure the event’s 25th anniversary next year. A crowdfunding campaign has been launched and will remain open until 7.00pm on Wednesday 12 November.

In July, newly appointed leader Niall Dunne explained that the festival had introduced an entry fee for non-campers for the first time in its history to help offset rising costs.

“We are the second biggest event at the Showground each year,” he explained. “The cost of that is considerable and gets higher every year. We have a huge bill for things like water and electricity.”

Creation Fest began as a free celebration of Christian faith and has grown into one of the largest annual gatherings of its kind in the region. The festival attracts thousands of visitors each summer for worship, teaching, sports, arts and community outreach.

Despite its financial challenges, organisers say the 2025 festival saw “God move in a powerful way” and remains a key space for mission and encouragement among believers across Cornwall, Devon and the wider South West.

They have urged Christians to pray for the event’s future, saying: “Pray with us as we seek Him for the future of Creation Fest. We submit to [God] whatever it looks like. It doesn’t feel like God is done with Creation Fest, but we know for absolute sure that God is not done with our region.”

The statement added: “Whatever happens, we are excited to journey with the Church in Cornwall, Devon and the South West of the UK, to see what our God does in this time.”

If the target is not met, the organisers warn that the 2026 event may not go ahead. However, they say they remain hopeful and are encouraged by messages of prayer and support from churches and individuals across the country.