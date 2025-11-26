Conor McGregor describes profound encounter with God during trauma therapy

Conor McGregor (Photo: Home of Fight)

Conor McGregor has revealed an intense spiritual episode he says occurred while undergoing trauma-focused treatment earlier this year.

In a lengthy message shared on his X profile, the former UFC champion recounted a transformative experience he attributed to a combination of advanced medical care and a powerful religious encounter.

The Irish star described the therapy sessions as “incredible, intense, and absolutely eye-opening,” claiming that he was confronted with vivid scenes depicting the timing and consequences of his death for his children.

He likened it to a near-death experience: “I was looking down on myself as it happened, and then I was looking out from the coffin.”

McGregor said the session then shifted into what he believes was a direct, supernatural revelation.

In his post, he wrote: “God then came to me in the Holy Trinity. He is MIGHTY!”

He went on to describe witnessing Jesus, Mary, and archangels descending in a heavenly vision: “Jesus descended from the white marble steps of heaven and anointed me with a crown. My brain. My heart. My soul. Healed!”

He reported being under the influence of ibogaine for around 36 hours, saying he felt fully himself only upon waking: “When I awoke, I was me again.”

McGregor thanked supporters for praying for him throughout his recovery from trauma: “Thank you for all your inspiration, motivation, encouragement, well wishes, support, and most importantly, for your prayers! THEY WORKED!”

He closed his post with an affirmation of renewed Christian commitment: “To God, I am yours!! I live my life per your word and nothing more.”

According to the champion fighter, he first worked with “the most forward-thinking doctors from Stanford University” before travelling to Tijuana in Mexico for an ibogaine-based therapy programme at AMBIO.

Stanford Medicine describes ibogaine as a “plant-based psychoactive compound” currently being explored for its potential to alleviate depression and anxiety linked to trauma-induced brain damage.