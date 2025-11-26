Conor McGregor describes profound encounter with God during trauma therapy

Obianuju Mbah
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor (Photo: Home of Fight)

Conor McGregor has revealed an intense spiritual episode he says occurred while undergoing trauma-focused treatment earlier this year.

In a lengthy message shared on his X profile, the former UFC champion recounted a transformative experience he attributed to a combination of advanced medical care and a powerful religious encounter.

The Irish star described the therapy sessions as “incredible, intense, and absolutely eye-opening,” claiming that he was confronted with vivid scenes depicting the timing and consequences of his death for his children.

He likened it to a near-death experience: “I was looking down on myself as it happened, and then I was looking out from the coffin.”

McGregor said the session then shifted into what he believes was a direct, supernatural revelation.

In his post, he wrote: “God then came to me in the Holy Trinity. He is MIGHTY!”

He went on to describe witnessing Jesus, Mary, and archangels descending in a heavenly vision: “Jesus descended from the white marble steps of heaven and anointed me with a crown. My brain. My heart. My soul. Healed!”

He reported being under the influence of ibogaine for around 36 hours, saying he felt fully himself only upon waking: “When I awoke, I was me again.”

McGregor thanked supporters for praying for him throughout his recovery from trauma: “Thank you for all your inspiration, motivation, encouragement, well wishes, support, and most importantly, for your prayers! THEY WORKED!”

He closed his post with an affirmation of renewed Christian commitment: “To God, I am yours!! I live my life per your word and nothing more.”

According to the champion fighter, he first worked with “the most forward-thinking doctors from Stanford University” before travelling to Tijuana in Mexico for an ibogaine-based therapy programme at AMBIO.

Stanford Medicine describes ibogaine as a “plant-based psychoactive compound” currently being explored for its potential to alleviate depression and anxiety linked to trauma-induced brain damage.

Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
Conor McGregor describes profound encounter with God during trauma therapy
Conor McGregor describes profound encounter with God during trauma therapy

Conor McGregor has revealed an intense spiritual episode he says occurred while undergoing trauma-focused treatment earlier this year.

Budget: Christians welcome end of two-child benefits limit
Budget: Christians welcome end of two-child benefits limit

Christians have responded positively to the announcement in the Budget on Wednesday that the two-child benefits cap is to be lifted from next April. 

WCC strengthens relations with official Chinese churches
WCC strengthens relations with official Chinese churches

The World Council of Churches (WCC) has expressed gratitude for a meeting with Christian organisations in China.

Mounting concerns at Israeli settler attacks on Christians
Mounting concerns at Israeli settler attacks on Christians

Britain’s oldest serving MP has criticised the Israeli government for failing to prevent violence and intimidation against Christians in the West Bank.