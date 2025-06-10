CofE commits £416m to spreading Gospel

Lincoln Cathedral (Photo: Getty/iStock)

The Church of England has unveiled a three-year spending plan that includes a boost to clergy stipends and increased investment in local churches.

The Church of England’s endowment fund, which accounts for approximately a fifth of its annual budget, is expected to provide £1.6 billion in funding up to 2029, an increase of 36 per cent when compared to the current three-year period.

Top of the list for funding priorities is a 10.7 per cent increase in clergy stipends, which have fallen significantly in value in recent years due to inflation. The move comes as part of a broader package aimed at improving clergy wellbeing. Last month proposals to improve clergy pensions were also announced and will be debated next month at the General Synod.

The funding plans announced today further include £95 million set aside for clergy retirement housing and for additional support for those training to be ordained.

The Church of England said it had seen four years of growing church attendance and that it was looking to invest to help continue this trend and to revitalise local communities.

In the next three-year period, investment in mission and ministry is set to rise by nearly nine per cent to £416.4 million, with more than a quarter of that going towards the lowest income communities.

The Church has also said that £48.1 million will go towards supporting Britain’s great cathedrals, £30 million is set aside for safeguarding and £190 million over "several triennia" [three-year periods] towards Net Zero targets.

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, said, “The Church of England exists to live out the good news of Jesus Christ in every community in England.

“We are the church of and for the people of England and our work is funded through a living partnership between the Church Commissioners and the thousands of individuals and communities who give so generously and sacrificially.

He concluded, “What we do with that money matters. Parishes and clergy are at the heart of everything we do in the Church. We want to recognise that. It is also vital that we prioritise support for churches serving communities in the greatest need. In this way we can continue to fulfil our vocation of being the church for everyone.”