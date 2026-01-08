Churches urged to support alcohol-free January as millions sign up nationwide

(Photo: Unsplash/Chris Montgomery)

Churches across the UK are being encouraged to actively support Dry January this New Year, as millions of people commit to a month without alcohol.

Approximately 17.5 million adults are expected to participate in the annual challenge in January 2026, according to campaign organisers, making it one of the largest alcohol-awareness initiatives in the country.

Dry January is run by Alcohol Change UK and invites participants to abstain from alcohol for 31 days, with the aim of helping people reassess their relationship with drinking.

Research linked to the campaign suggests participants often report improved sleep, better concentration, increased energy levels and financial savings, alongside longer-term health benefits.

Christian anti-addiction charity Hope UK has called on churches to reflect on how alcohol is used within congregational life and to consider practical steps that make church spaces more inclusive for those struggling with drinking.

Speaking ahead of the New Year, Hope UK trustee Mary Deller said alcohol-heavy socialising remains common in many church settings, particularly around seasonal celebrations.

“A lot of churches will be having socials which can involve alcohol,” she told Premier Christian News. “We are asking churches to be mindful about the impact alcohol has within congregations.”

Ms Deller noted that alcohol-related harm often goes unseen in church communities, with some individuals drinking in secret or feeling unable to speak openly about their habits due to shame or fear of judgement.

She said: “Within the average fellowship, there are going to be one or two people – maybe more – who are dealing with alcohol issues. They may be suffering themselves, or there may be a member within the family.”

Hope UK is encouraging church leaders to take visible steps during January, including offering alcohol-free communion options, choosing non-drinking venues for post-service gatherings, and speaking openly about alcohol in a sensitive and informed way.

Organisers emphasise that the challenge is not about judgement or abstinence for its own sake, but about creating space for reflection and healthier choices — a goal Hope UK says aligns closely with the Church’s pastoral role.

The charity believes Dry January provides a natural opportunity for churches to model healthier attitudes and to open conversations about wellbeing, addiction and support.

“Church needs to be a safe place where people can talk about these problems. The key is being judgment-free,” Ms Deller said. “Let’s think about the way we talk about alcohol, and be aware that this is a huge issue.”