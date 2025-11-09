Churches remember the fallen on Remembrance Sunday

L-R - Moya Levy, Angela Rodgers, Eileen Mair and Mary MacInnes. (Photo: Church of Scotland)

Churches across the country are joining in Remembrance Sunday commemorations in honour of all those who have served and sacrificed on behalf of the nation in both World Wars and subsequent conflicts.

Many churches will take part in the national two-minute silence at 11am and say prayers during their services in remembrance of the countless individuals from Britain and the Commonwealth who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, as well as those currently serving, their families, and those who have lost their lives as a result of conflict or terrorism.

Many clergy will be taking part in wreath-laying ceremonies at war memorials up and down the country.

The Church of England in Lancashire is sharing specially produced video content filmed on location at South Ribble War Memorial near Lostock Hall with the help of schoolchildren from nearby Cuerden Church School, their headteacher, Nicola Sherry, and the Bishop of Blackburn, Philip North.

The memorial features a striking 9m tall curved steel structure in front of a reconstructed WWI trench. It commemorates WWI casualties from across the South Ribble area.

In the video, schoolchildren explore the memorial and learn about WWI before joining in prayer with Bishop North.

The bishop said he was "delighted" to meet with children from the local school and hear about their war projects.

“Remembrance is a moment to pause, to honour and to learn. It’s not just about looking back - it’s about recognising the courage and sacrifice of others and letting that shape how we live today," he said.

He continued, “When young people take part in the annual remembrance commemorations and learn what it all means they bring fresh energy and meaning to these traditions.

"Their presence reminds us that remembrance isn’t just for the past - it’s for the future too. My prayer is that this generation will carry forward the values of peace, kindness and community, inspired by those who gave so much."

Bishop North added: “We give thanks to God for the sacrifices of many brave men and women in all wars and conflicts and we will also remember in our prayers those still serving their country today in the armed forces; for their continued safety and for their families who support them.”

Nicola Sherry, headteacher of Cuerden Church School, said the diocese's video project was a "meaningful way" for the children "to connect their recent studies about the war with real-life reflection".

"They asked thoughtful questions, listened carefully and showed real respect for the stories and sacrifices of others.“

"We’re proud to be part of a community that values remembrance, and it was wonderful to see our young people engaging so positively with it.”

In Scotland, the village of Eaglesham in East Renfrewshire is playing host to a spectacular exhibition of 15,000 knitted and crocheted poppies.

The group behind the display was led by Mary MacInnes of Eaglesham Parish Church, 74, who has been crocheting for 60 years.

The poppies have been laid in the garden of Kirkstile Cottage and pinned on the wall it shares with the church. They spell out the words “Lest We Forget”.

Poppies have also been pinned to the wall at the front of Eaglesham Parish Church, outside the nearby parish church hall, and at St Bridget's Roman Catholic Church.

Mrs MacInnes said that the red poppies represent fallen combatants, while purple poppies are for animals that died in conflict, and white poppies represent non-combatants.

The project first started in 2018, and more knitted and crocheted poppies are added each year.

“Our annual display in memory of the fallen is now made up of 15,000 poppies, in memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice and in honour of all those who have served," she said.

“Most of them are red for military personnel and we have white on display to honour non-combatants such as medics and clerics, anybody who made a vow of not harming another person.

“I would say they were the bravest of the brave, because they were in war zones but they had no weapons and just had to rely on their faith in God.”

Mrs MacInnes said it was important that younger generations learn the lessons of the past.

“It's not going to be very long before I won't be here telling people about what happened during the wars,” she continued.

“Soon there will not be anyone from my generation left and the fear is future generations might not be interested enough to tell their children what happened.

“But I am so heartened by the number of grannies and parents who visit the garden with young ones and explain the significance of the poppies and why they're there.

“The display is to try and keep the awareness and the conversations going and it seems to work a treat."